Global Functional Beverages Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global functional beverages market reached a value of nearly $128,660 million in 2019, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% since 2015. The market is expected to decrease from $128,660 million in 2019 to $125,390 million in 2020 at a rate of -2.5%. The decline is mainly due to lockdown and social distancing norms imposed by various countries and economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 8.07% from 2021 and reach $158,280 million in 2023.

The functional beverages market consists of sales of functional beverages by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce non-alcoholic beverages. A functional beverage is a type of non-alcoholic beverage with an additional benefit through its formulation, often in the form of a health aid or performance-enhancer product. Functional beverages contain non-traditional ingredients such as minerals, vitamins, probiotics, dietary fibers, and added fruits. The companies in the functional beverages industry process raw materials into drinks, package and distribute them through various distribution channels to both individual customers and commercial establishments.

The functional beverages market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the functional beverages market are The Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo Inc., Nestle S.A, Danone, Red Bull GmbH

The functional beverages market is segmented by type, by function, by distribution channel and by nature.

By Type- The functional beverages market can be segmented by type

a. Energy Drinks

b. Sports Drinks

c. Nutraceutical Drinks

d. Dairy-Based Beverages

e. Juices

f. Enhanced Water

g. Others

By Function- The functional beverages market is also segmented by function into

a. Health and Wellness

b. Wealth Management

By Distribution Channel The functional beverages market is also segmented by distribution channel into

a. Brick and Mortar

b. Specialty Foodservice stores

c. Online

The functional beverages market report describes and explains the global functional beverages market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The functional beverages report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global functional beverages market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global functional beverages market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

The Full Report Includes

Executive Summary Report Structure Functional Beverages Market Characteristics Functional Beverages Market Product Analysis Functional Beverages Market Supply Chain

…..

Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Functional Beverages Market Market Background: Machinery Manufacturing Market Recommendations Appendix Copyright And Disclaimer

