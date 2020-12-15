Global Function Driven Metagenomics Market Industry Status and Growth opportunities for Leading Players-Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.; QIAGEN; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; Novogene Corporation; PerkinElmer Inc

Global function driven metagenomics market is expected to register a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017.

Function Driven Metagenomics market research report performs the methodical and comprehensive market research study that puts forth the facts and figures linked with any subject about healthcare industry. The report provides with the complete knowledge and information of rapidly changing market landscape, what is already there in the market, future trends or market expectations, the competitive environment, and competitor strategies that aids in planning strategies with which business can outshine the competitors. A reliable Function Driven Metagenomics report brings into focus plentiful of factors such as the general market conditions, trends, inclinations, key players, opportunities, and geographical analysis which all aids to take business towards the growth and success.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global function driven metagenomics market are Danaher; Merck KGaA; Illumina, Inc.; Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.; QIAGEN; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; Novogene Corporation; PerkinElmer Inc.; Arc Bio, LLC; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; Agilent Technologies, Inc.; Promega Corporation; Takara Bio Inc.; IntegraGen; Zymergen; Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.; BGI; Eurofins Scientific; Macrogen Inc.; yaazhxenomics.com; CD Genomics; Microsynth AG; GENEWIZ; SciGenom Labs Pvt. Ltd; BaseClear B.V.; Swift Biosciences Inc.; ENTEROME; Aperiomics, Inc.; Second Genome and Cosmosid Inc among others.

Market Drivers

Further advancements of technologies and methods for functional metagenomics is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increasing applications of function-driven metagenomics for understanding gut microbes and genes in humans is expected to augment growth of the market

Market Restraints

Large costs associated with the overall metagenomics system is expected to restrict the adoption of the market

Lack in the availability of infrastructure, instruments and capabilities is also expected to restrict the growth of the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, The 3Rd Open Conference of Functional Metagenomics International was held in Trondheim, Norway from June 16-19, 2019. The conference depicted their discussion topics varying from phylogenetic and functional survey of the environment; tools, methods and the areas of application of functional metagenomics; while also focusing on enzyme and bioactive compound discovery with the help of metagenomics

In January 2018, Zymergen announced that they had acquired Radiant Genomics, which will help bring all of the associated functional metagenomics technologies to Zymergen’s platform. This will help in increasing the capabilities of Zymergen for identification of agriculture, healthcare, chemicals, materials and other verticals. The technology available with Radiant helps researchers and scientists identify the most diverse products encoded inside the genomes of organisms which cannot be produced in labs

Research objectives of the Function Driven Metagenomics market research report-:

It deliberately analyzes the development factors, trending patterns and their effect on the Function Driven Metagenomics market

It gives stick point examination of continuously evolving market elements and keeps you ahead of contenders.

It defines smart business methodologies by giving deep knowledge into the market focus and directing a nitty gritty investigation of executive framework of market sections.

It predicts the future market performance and its outcomes during the forecast time i.e. 2019-2026.

Segmentation: Global Function Driven Metagenomics Market

By Product

Kits & Reagents Library Preparation Kits Sample Extraction Kits Metagenomic Sequencing Kits

Sequencing & Data Analytics Services

Instruments

Consumables

Others

By Application

Environmental

Human Health Infectious Disease Diagnostics Gut Microbe Characterization

Agriculture

Biotechnology Biosurfactants & Antibiotics Production Clinical Diagnostics Microbial Diversity

Biofuel

Others

By End-Users

Pharmaceutical Industries

Biotechnology Companies

Research Laboratories

Pathology Laboratories

Academic & Research Institutes

Others Environmental Institutes Chemical Companies Others



By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

