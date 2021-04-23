Global Fuel Cell Powertrain Market Analysis, Revenue, Share, Growth Rate & Forecast To 2027

Fuel cell Powertrain is an economical and attractive technology for mobility with zero local emissions. This is part of fuel cell electric vehicle in which electricity is generated by a fuel cell using hydrogen as an energy source. Continuous technological changes in automotive industry for fuel efficient systems are significantly grow the fuel cell Powertrain market growth across the globe.

The high energy density and quick refueling of fuel cell Powertrain is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global fuel cell Powertrain market growth. The fuel cell electric vehicles provide better fuel economy than ICE vehicles. As per the US Department of Energy, the fuel economy of an FCVE is around 63 miles/gallon gasoline equivalent (MPGge) while that of ICE vehicles is around 29 MPGge on highways. Furthermore, increase in environmental issues like climate change, poor air quality due to high fossil fuel consumption which generates demand for clean energy source which is expected to propel the global fuel cell Powertrain market growth. Also, increase in technological developments will drive the market growth during this forecast period. Moreover, rise in government initiatives for development of hydrogen infrastructure expected to fuel the market growth in near future.

However, high flammability and challenges in detection of hydrogen leakage is the major restraining factor which is expected to hinder the global fuel cell Powertrain market growth. Also, rise in demand for battery and hybrid electric vehicles will affect the market growth.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as CUMMINS INC., BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS, ROBERT BOSCH GMBH, DENSO CORPORATION, FEV, FUEL CELL POWERTRAIN GMBH, CERES POWER, CONTINENTAL AG, DELPHI TECHNOLOGIES, and ARCOLA ENERGY.

Market Taxonomy

By Component

Fuel Cell System

Battery System

Drive System

Hydrogen Storage System

Others

By Drive Type

Rear-Wheel Drive

Front-Wheel Drive

All Wheel Drive

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicle

Buses

Trucks

By Power Output

<150kW

150-250kW

>250 kW

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

