Global FTTH Market is expected to reach US$ 45,535.6 Bn in 2029 with a CAGR of 14.1%

The report “Global FTTH Market, By Type (100 Mbps to 1Gbps, 50 to 100 Mbps, and Others), By Application (T.V, VoIP, and Others), and By Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global FTTH market is projected to grow from US$ 12,144.7 billion in 2019 to US$ 45,535.6 billion by 2029. Global FTTH market is driven by fiber-based broadband services being the second-most common type of home internet connection, following cable. In addition, advancements in the telecom sector has increased the deployment of fiber to the home (FTTH) network architecture across the globe is expected to upsurge the global market growth. Nevertheless, increase in the presence of electric cooperatives and competitive providers is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities to the target market key players is creating lucrative opportunities for target market key players.

Key Highlights:

In 2016, China Telecom. had completed 800MHz refarm in rural areas and primarily achieved full coverage of 4G network nationwide; Deployed 4G (LTE-A) in all cities with downlink peak speed reached 300Mbps.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global FTTH market accounted for US$ 12144.7 billion in 2019 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 14.1% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.

By type, the global FTTH market is segmented into 100 Mbps to 1Gbps, 50 to 100 Mbps, and others.

By application, the global FTTH market is categorized into T.V, VoIP, and others.

By region, North America is anticipated to be the dominating target market over the forecast period. This attributes to the internet gaming segment being the largest in the use cases category. Whereas, in Latin America, the VOIP segment is expected to hold high market share and is a fast growing segment in this region. Also, in Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region, the internet TV segment is expected to dominate the market followed by VOIP segment in the coming years.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global FTTH Market”, By Type (100 Mbps to 1Gbps, 50 to 100 Mbps, and Others), By Application (T.V, VoIP, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)- forecast till 2029

The prominent player operating in the global FTTH market includes China Telecom, China Mobile Ltd., Verizon Communications Inc., AT&T Inc., Vodafone Group plc., Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corporation, Softbank Group Corp., Deutsche Telekom AG, Telefonica S.A., and America Movil.