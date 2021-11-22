Global Fructose Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

It’s that time of the year! Get your discounted market research reports at TBRC today.

The global fructose market is expected to grow from $4.36 billion in 2020 to $4.79 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. The growth of the fructose market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The fructose market is expected to reach $6.25 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6.9%.

The fructose market consists of sales of fructose products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used in the food and beverage industry in the form of sweeteners due to their high relative sweetness and low cost. Fructose is a monosaccharide that occurs in fruits, vegetables, honey, and some plants. The fructose industry includes establishments that derive fructose from various raw materials, such as sugarcane, sugar beet, and corn. Fructose is available in both pure crystalline form and as a component of syrups.

The fructose market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the fructose market are Archer Daniels Midland Company, Atlantic Chemicals Trading, Cargill Corporation, DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences, Galam Ltd., Global Sweeteners Holdings, Ingredion Incorporated, Roquette Freres, Shijiazhuang Huaxu Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, Showa Sangyo Co. Ltd., The Agrana Group, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., COFCO Rongshi Biotechnology Co Ltd, Japan Corn Starch Co. Ltd, Kerry Group, Navarest, and NOW Foods.

The global fructose market is segmented –

1) By Product: High Fructose Corn Syrup, Fructose Syrups, Fructose Solids

2) By Source: Sugarcane, Sugar Beet, Corn, Fruits And Vegetables

3) By Application: Dairy Products, Baked Goods, Beverages, Cosmetics And Personal Care, Sports Nutrition, Drug Formulations, Others

The fructose market report describes and explains the global fructose market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The fructose report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global fructose market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global fructose market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

