Global Frozen Ready Meals Market Segment Analysis, Growth Statistics and Upcoming Market Strategy Outlook & Forecast 2020- 2027

Frozen ready meal is an instant, convenient, affordable, and healthy alternative to fresh food. Frozen meals offer a wide variety of food items ranging from meats, mashed potatoes, and mushy vegetables. There is high demand for frozen ready meals, as exposing foods to freezing conditions keeps them free from microbial and fungal contamination. Frozen ready meals can be stored for several months without affecting the quality based on the type of food. Currently, manufacturers have emphasized on the production of ready meals with nutritional quality, microbiological safety, and convenience of handling.

The global frozen ready meals market is driven by increase in working population and need for preparing food in less time have fueled the consumption of frozen ready meals. Thus, busy lifestyle coupled with high purchasing power is anticipated to drive the market. Moreover, availability of a wide range of healthy and convenient frozen ready meals prepared using natural ingredients is expected to present substantial growth opportunities to market players.

However, frozen meals are often high in sodium content, which leads to high blood pressure, while some frozen meals are high in fats. Thus, these factors are expected to fuel the consumption of frozen food in the near future.

The global frozen ready meals market is segmented based on type, distribution channel, and geography. On the basis of type, it is divided into vegetarian meals, frozen pizza, chicken meals, and beef meals. On the basis of distribution channel, it is categorized into supermarket, independent retailers, online shops, and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as Conagra Brands Inc., Fleury Michon, Kraft Foods Group Inc., Nestle S.A., Unilever, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Kelloggs, Kerry Group, McCain Foods Limited, and Nichirei Foods Inc. have been provided in the report

Key Benefits

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics of the global frozen ready meals market.

In-depth analysis of all regions is conducted by constructing the market estimations for key segments from 2017 to 2023 to identify the prevailing opportunities.

The report assists to understand the strategies adopted by companies for market expansion.

The competitive landscape of the industry is provided to understand the market scenario across various regions.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key player positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

Frozen Ready Meals Market Key Segments:

By Type

Vegetarian Meals

Frozen Pizza

Chicken Meals

Beef Meals

By Distribution Channel

Supermarket

Independent Retailers

Online Shop

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Russia UK Denmark Italy Norway Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China India Indonesia Malaysia Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Nigeria KSA Rest of LAMEA



