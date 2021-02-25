Global Frozen Potato Products Market | Middle-Eastern Frozen Potato Market Has Posed A Fast Growth And Is Expected To Grow With A CAGR Of Above 6% In The Forecasted Period.

The report titled “Global Frozen Potato Products Market By Value, By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle-East, Africa, (Trend & Forecast) Outlook, 2025” provides a detailed insight with the historical and forecasted analysis of global frozen potato products including the top profiles companies. Globally the consumers are getting more and more attracted to convenient meals, frequent small meals, on the go meals etc. The availability of various forms of frozen potatoes such as french fries, hash brown, shapes, mashed sweet potatoes, and others has increased its popularity among the consumers. The frozen potato product consumption has majorly increased due to the attraction towards the fast-food segment, expansion of quick-service restaurants, etc. However, factors such as improved packaging formats, high-end manufacturing equipment with an increase in investment, and emergence of new players in this dynamic market will lead the market to grow big.

To avail the sample report for free: https://www.bonafideresearch.com/samplereport/200629921

Frozen or processed potato has been viewed as one of the largest revenue generators among all the other frozen foods products. This market has crossed the revenue of USD 43 Billion in 2019 with a high dominance of the European market. It is then followed by the North America and Asia-Pacific region, which are listed in the top three highest revenue generators. The Middle-Eastern frozen potato market has posed a fast growth and is expected to grow with a CAGR of above 6% in the forecasted period. Furthermore, the revenue generation has been equally assisted by the expansion of foodservice outlets, fast food chains etc. Some of the leading chain stores that dealing with frozen food are In-N-Out French, Wendy, Sonic, Hardee’s & Carl’s Jr., Popeyes, Burger King, McDonalds, KFC, etc. as result, increase in the number of the food chain will help in the growth of frozen potatoes.

Major Companies Present in the market

General Mills Inc., Kraft Heinz Company, McCain Foods Limited, Kellogg Company, Nomad foods, Al Kabeer group

Considered for the report:

• Geography: Global

• Base year: 2019

• Estimated year: 2020

• Forecasted year: 2025

Aspects covered in this report

• Global frozen potato products market with its value and forecast along with its segments

• Country-wise potato products market analysis

• Various divers and challenges

• Ongoing trends and developments

• Top profiled companies

Regions covered in the report

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle-East & Africa

To Access Complete Report: https://www.bonafideresearch.com/product/200629921/Global-Frozen-Potato-Products-Market-2025

Table of content

1.Executive Summery

2. Report Methodology

3. Global Frozen Food Market Outlook

3.1. Market Size By Value By Region

3.1.1. North America Frozen Foods Market Outlook

3.1.2. Europe Frozen Foods Market Outlook

3.1.3. Asia Pacific Frozen Foods Market Outlook

3.1.4. Latin America Frozen Foods Market Outlook

3.1.5. Middle East Frozen Foods Market Outlook

3.1.6. Africa Frozen Foods Market Outlook

3.2. Market Share

3.2.1. By Company

3.2.2. By Freezing Technique

3.2.3. By End User

3.2.4. By Sales Channels

3.3. Global Frozen Potato Market Outlook

3.4. Global Frozen Fruits & Vegetable Market Outlook

3.5. Global Frozen Ready Meals Market Outlook

3.6. Global Frozen Meat & Poultry Market Outlook

3.7. Global Frozen Fish/Seafood Market Outlook

4. North America Frozen Potato Market Outlook

4.1. USA Frozen Potato Market Outlook

4.2. Mexico Frozen Potato Market Outlook

4.3. Canada Frozen Potato Market Outlook

4.4. Rest Of North America Frozen Potato Market Outlook

5. Europe Frozen Potato Market Outlook

5.1. United Kingdom Frozen Potato Market Outlook

5.2. Germany Frozen Potato Market Outlook

5.3. France Frozen Potato Market Outlook

5.4. Italy Frozen Potato Market Outlook

5.5. Russia Frozen Potato Market Outlook

5.6. Spain Frozen Potato Market Outlook

5.7. Rest Of Europe Frozen Potato Market Outlook

6. Asia Pacific Frozen Potato Market Outlook

6.1. China Frozen Potato Market Outlook

6.2. Japan Frozen Potato Market Outlook

6.3. Australia Frozen Potato Market Outlook

6.4. India Frozen Potato Market Outlook

6.5. Rest Of Asia Pacific Frozen Potato Market Outlook

7. Latin America Frozen Potato Market Outlook

7.1. Brazil Frozen Potato Market Outlook

7.2. Argentina Frozen Potato Market Outlook

7.3. Chile Frozen Potato Market Outlook

7.4. Colombia Frozen Potato Market Outlook

7.5. Rest Of Latin America Frozen Potato Market Outlook

8. Middle-East Frozen Potato Market Outlook

8.1. UAE Frozen Potato Market Outlook

8.2. Saudi Arabia Frozen Potato Market Outlook

8.3. Israel Frozen Potato Market Outlook

8.4. Rest Of Middle East Frozen Potato Market Outlook

9. Africa Frozen Potato Market Outlook

9.1. South Africa Frozen Potato Market Outlook

9.2. Rest Of Africa Frozen Potato Market Outlook

10. Policy And Regulatory Landscape

11. Frozen Foods Market Dynamics

11.1. Key Drivers

11.2. Key Challenges

12. Frozen Foods Market Trends And Developments

12.1. Improved Supply Chain Management

12.2. The Rise Of IQF Food technique

12.3. The rising trend of food service industry

12.4. The online segment to be the fastest-growing segment of the frozen food market

13. Company Profile

13.1. General mills Inc.

13.2. Kraft Heinz Company

13.3. McCain Foods Limited

13.4. Kellogg Company

13.5. Nomad foods

13.6. Al Kabeer group

14. Disclaimer

Contact Us:

Bonafide Research

Steven Thomas, AM – Content Marketing

sales@bonafideresearch.com

Americas: +1 201 793 8545(NA)

Europe: +44 20 86385593

APAC: +91 7878231309

https://www.bonafideresearch.com/

About us: Bonafide Research is one of the fastest growing market research and consulting company. We are expert in syndicated research reports & custom research solutions across the domains. We have been closely working with fortune 500 clients by helping them in tracking the constantly changing market scenario. Bonafide has continuously made efforts to evolve and enhance the report quality with each passing day. In house, we have published 3500+ high quality research reports with major focus on Indian market. Our client base consists of BCG, Ernst & Young, PwC, McKinsey & Company, Inflexion, Nestle, Unilever, Crompton Greaves, SRF, CPF, Aramax.