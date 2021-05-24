global frozen fruits and vegetable market was worth USD 13209.3 Million in 2020 and is further projected to reach USD 21,839.9 Million by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.44% during 2021-2027

The global frozen fruits and vegetable market was worth USD 13209.3 Million in 2020 and is further projected to reach USD 21,839.9 Million by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.44% during 2021-2027 (forecast period). The global frozen fruits & vegetable market is growing because of the influence of several factors like changing lifestyle of people and growing awareness towards one’s health. Frozen fruits and vegetables are rapidly replacing fresh fruits and vegetables because they are much more convenient. Frozen fruits and vegetables are already available as peeled, chopped, and washed. Furthermore, through the application of freezing techniques, the color, flavor as well as the nutritional value of the food is retained. These factors are conveniently helping the global frozen fruits and vegetable market to grow further during the forecast period.

Growing Popularity of Non-Seasonal Fruits and Vegetables is Boosting the Frozen Fruits and Vegetable Market

Frozen fruits & vegetables are securing traction among customers because of the various advantages they offer over freshly produced fruits & vegetables. The growing trend in the food and beverage industry for year-round availability of seasonal vegetables and fruits serves as a demand stimulant. Furthermore, the industry has been stimulated by growing awareness of the nutritional value of frozen fruits and vegetables, as well as an increasing trend of clean eating. Also, ever-increasing technological developments along with expanding cold storage chains in developing nations have led to the expansion of a regular supply of a network of frozen fruits & vegetables.

Developing Detail Infrastructure is Backing the Growth of Global Frozen Fruits and Vegetable Market

The e-commerce platform is becoming increasingly prominent among all customer groups, and people are rapidly shifting their preferences to it. As a result, frozen fruit and vegetable companies are venturing into e-grocery to better target their demographic. For instance, Walmart has expanded its online distribution channel and started same-day delivery in 2019. Similarly, Kroger Co. has increased its pickup sites for online orders. Additionally, in June 2017, Amazon declared its acquisition of Whole Foods Market Inc. This acquisition has enhanced Amazon’s fresh grocery retail services in new markets. Such initiatives to strengthen the online presence of the competitors have been shaping the buying behavior of the consumers.

Recent Developments

In 2019, Amazon declared its acquisition of Whole Foods Market Inc. This acquisition has enhanced Amazon’s fresh grocery retail services in new markets. They have acquired Whole Foods for USD 13.7 billion. The main purpose of this was to amplify the grocery services and give special discounts to Prime members which elevated its Prime loyalty program.

Walmart has expanded its online distribution channel and started same-day delivery in 2019. Its smooth supply chain along with efficient cost and enhanced customer experience has made Walmart the biggest name in the supply chain market.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Years Considered Historical data – 2017-2020

Base Year – 2021 Forecast – 2021 – 2027 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Million Market Coverage North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa Product/Service Segmentation By Type, By Category, By Form, By Distribution channel, By Region Key Players Ardo NV, HJ Heinz, Dole Food Company, Inc., Simplot Australia Pvt. Ltd, General Mills, Rasanco Ltd., Pinnacle Foods Corp., AXUS International LLC, Findus Sverige AB, Breukers Schamp Foods, Alasko Food Inc., Capricorn Food Products India Ltd., Fruktana Ltd., SunOpta Inc., Bonduelle Group, Associated British Foods plc., Dawn Food Products, Inc., Bakels Group, Archer Daniels Midland Company, and other prominent players.

By Type (Value, USD Million: 2017-2027)

l Fruits

Ø Melons

Ø Citrus Fruits

Ø Berries

Ø Mango

Ø Kiwis

Ø Peaches

Ø Others

l Vegetables

Ø Peas

Ø Mushrooms

Ø Carrots

Ø Beans

Ø Com

Ø Others

By Category (Value, USD Million: 2017-2027)

l Organic

l Conventional

By Form

l Whole

l Sliced and Cubed

l Others

By Distribution Channels

l Store-based

Ø Supermarkets & hyper markets

Ø Convenient Stores

Ø Others

l Non-Store-based

By Region

l North America

l Europe

l Asia-Pacific (APAC)

l Latin America (LATAM)

l Middle-East & Africa (MEA)

