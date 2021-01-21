Global Frozen Fruits and Nuts Market || keyplayers Welch’s Foods, Newberry International Produce Ltd., Titan Frozen Fruit,

The report “ Global Frozen Fruits and Nuts Market, By Product (Citrus Fruits, Red Fruits & Berries, and Tropical Fruits), By Application (Confectionery & Bakery, Jams & Preserves, Fruit-Based Beverages, Dairy, and Others), By Technique (Freeze Drying, and IQF (Individual Quick Freezing)), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030 ” Global frozen fruits and nuts market accounted for US$ xx million in 2019. Factor such as increasing disposable income and innovation in freezing technology across the globe is anticipated to intensify the growth of the global frozen fruits market during the forecast period. Also, the acceleration of urban population in developing countries is estimated to positively drive the growth of the frozen fruits market over the forecast period.

Key Highlights:

On April 5, 2017, White Wave announced court order allowing for completion of the merger with Danone.

On July 14, 2016, White Wave Foods announced new sustainability targets, bolstering commitment to producing food responsibly.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global frozen fruits and nuts market accounted for US$ xx million in 2019 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 5.20% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented based on product, application, technique, and region.

By product, red fruits & berries segment leads the global market under the product type segment with the market share in terms of revenue.

By application, the confectionery & bakery segment leads the global Frozen Fruits market under the application segment. However, the jams & preserves segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR due to growing demand from emerging economies.

By technique, the IQF segment is projected to increase at the highest CAGR under the technique segment during the forecast period, as it avoids lumping of frozen fruits, predominantly pulpy fruits such as sliced mangoes.

By region, Asia-Pacific is projected to lead the global Frozen Fruits and Nuts market and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period, due to the growing trend of consumption of frozen fruit bars among the young population.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “ Global Frozen Fruits and Nuts Market, By Product (Citrus Fruits, Red Fruits & Berries, and Tropical Fruits), By Application (Confectionery & Bakery, Jams & Preserves, Fruit-Based Beverages, Dairy, and Others), By Technique (Freeze Drying, and IQF (Individual Quick Freezing)), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030

Request for Discount:- https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-discount/3954

The prominent player operating in the global frozen fruits and nuts market includes White Wave, Hain Celestial Group, Foodnet, Welch’s Foods, Newberry International Produce Ltd., Titan Frozen Fruit, MDC Foods Ltd., General Mills, Findus Sverige AB, and Four Season Foods.

About Prophecy Market Insights

Prophecy Market Insights is specialized in market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.

Contact Us:

Sales

Prophecy Market Insights

Email- sales@prophecymarketinsights.com