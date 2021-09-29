Global Frozen Fruit And Vegetable Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The frozen fruit and vegetables market expected to reach a value of nearly $586.05 billion by 2022, significantly growing at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period. The growth in the frozen fruit and vegetables market is due to the increased busy life styles, increased demand for convenient frozen meals, rapid urbanization leading to demand for convenient food products.

The frozen fruit and vegetable market consists of sales of frozen and canned fruit and vegetables by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce frozen and canned fruit and vegetables. This market does not include unprocessed fruit and vegetables which are part of the agricultural market. The companies in the industry package and distribute their products through various distribution channels to both individual customers and commercial establishments.

The frozen fruit and vegetable market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the frozen fruit and vegetable market are Tyson Foods, Inc., Nestle SA, Conagra Brands, Kraft Heinz Company, General Mills, Inc., McCain Foods, Ajinomoto CoInc., TableMark.

The global frozen fruit and vegetable market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type – The frozen fruit and vegetable market is segmented into frozen specialty food manufacturing, frozen fruit, juice, & vegetable manufacturing. Among these segments, the frozen specialty food manufacturing market accounts for the largest share in the global frozen fruit and vegetable market.

The frozen fruit and vegetable market report describes and explains the global frozen fruit and vegetable market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The frozen fruit and vegetable report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global frozen fruit and vegetable market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global frozen fruit and vegetable market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

