Global Frozen Food Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global frozen food market is expected to grow from $167.34 billion in 2020 to $174.4 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $224.2 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%.

The frozen food market consists of sales of frozen food by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce frozen food including frozen fruits, juices, vegetables, and frozen specialty foods. This market does not cover meat products. The companies in the frozen food industry package and distribute their products through various distribution channels to both individual customers and commercial establishments. The frozen food market is segmented into frozen fruit, juice, and vegetable and frozen specialty food.

The frozen food market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the frozen food market are Tyson Foods; Nestle; Conagra Brands; Kraft Heinz Company; General Mills Inc.

The global frozen food market is segmented –

1) By Type: Frozen Fruit, Juice, And Vegetable, Frozen Specialty Food

2) By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, E-Commerce, Others

The frozen food market report describes and explains the global frozen food market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The frozen food report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global frozen food market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global frozen food market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

