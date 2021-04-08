Global Frozen Finger Chips Market is forecast to Touch USD 26.35 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of during the forecast period (2020 to 2027)

A study, recently conducted by the strategic consulting and market research firm, BlueWeave Consulting, revealed that the frozen finger chips market is projected to reach USD 26.35 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period.

Frozen finger chips market, also known as frozen French fries, are thin to medium potato strips, fried or baked for ingesting. Frozen finger chips are a popular alternative to freshly cut potatoes, as they are convenient to cook and can be stored for relatively long periods while maintaining quality and taste. These readily accessible foods are available in various shapes, sizes, and flavors. Frozen finger chips are made from either sweet potato fries or white potato fries. The manufacturers generally use certified organic and sweet potato varieties, as they are highly preferred by consumers and capture the largest market share.

The global frozen finger chips market is motivated by several factors. One of the most important factors is the growing preference for western-style snacks amongst youngsters. As a result of this factor, fast-food restaurant chains and junk food consumption have expanded significantly. Additionally, continually changing consumer lifestyles, increasing income, and the growing acceptance of frozen finger chips in families and the food service sector have been increasing the demand for french fries. Last but not least, with the fast-food trends taking the industry by storm, frozen finger chips are witnessing a surge in popularity.

Growth Drivers



Increasing demand for ready-to-eat snacks and convenience foods across the globe

The market is primarily driven by increasing demand for ready-to-eat snacks and convenience foods worldwide. This can be accredited to the busy lifestyles of working professionals, changing dietary preferences of consumers, and rising disposable income levels. Moreover, the widespread popularity of many global cuisines and the westernization of food consumption patterns are also boosting the demand for frozen French chips worldwide.

Rapid Urbanization

Rapid urbanization and changing consumer habits have considerably contributed to the growth of the market. Additionally,the proliferation of fast-food chains in developing economies is propelling market growth. Such fast food outlets are comparatively cheaper than restaurants, which is a significant factor encouraging the growth of these joints besides boosting the global sales of frozen finger chips.

Sample Copy @https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/global-frozen-finger-chips-market/report-sample

Competitive Landscape



Key players in the global frozen finger chips market are McCain Foods Limited,JR Simplot,Lamb-Weston,Farm Frites,Aviko,11er Nahrungsmittel GmbH,Agrarfrost,Agristo NV,Al-Salam Cooling Co.,Albert Bartlett and Sons,Ore-Ida,Alexia,Trader Joe’s,Kroger, and other prominent players.

The market position is mostly fragmented with a large consumer base inclined towards fast food intake. Increasing manufacturing offast food and some mergers and acquisitions are set to bolster the competitive market worldwide.

McCain Foods Ltd. is a leading manufacturer of frozen finger chips in the world. Leading fast-food chains, hotels, restaurants, and catering firms use McCain’s frozen finger chips, which are also common for in-home consumption.



Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Years Considered Historical data – 2016-2019 Base Year – 2019 Forecast – 2020 – 2027 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Billion Market Coverage U.S, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, Mexico, Japan, South Korea, China, India, Argentina,AUAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia Product/Service Segmentation ByType,By Distribution Channel,By End-Use,By Region Key Players Key players for Global Frozen Finger Chips Market areMcCain Foods Limited,JR Simplot,Lamb-Weston,Farm Frites,Aviko,11er Nahrungsmittel GmbH,Agrarfrost,Agristo NV,Al-Salam Cooling Co.,Albert Bartlett and Sons,Ore-Ida,Alexia,Trader Joe’s,Kroger and other prominent players.

By Type

Plain

Masala

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Convenience Stores

Direct Purchase

Distributors

By End-Use

Food Service

Retail

By Region:

The Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

The Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Enquire Here for, Report Enquiry, Discount and Customization: https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/global-frozen-finger-chips-market/enquire-before-purchase

About Us:

Blueweave Consulting offers a one-stop solution for your market intelligence needs for any service or product. You get well-researched comprehensive reports based on qualitative and quantitative data to put your business plan into action. Your well-informed and timely decisions using our reports avert situations of excessive risks and help you grow your business with optimum risk-return trade-off.

Contact Us: