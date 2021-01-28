Global Frozen Dessert Market || keyplayers Yili Industrial Group Co. Ltd., DAIRY FARMERS OF AMERICA, and Yasso Inc.

The report “Global Frozen Dessert Market, By Product Type (Artisanal Ice Cream, Dairy-based Ice Cream, Water-based Ice Cream, Frozen Yogurt, and Frozen Cakes), By Distribution Channel (On-Trade, Supermarket and Hypermarkets, Specialist Retailers, and Other Distribution Channels), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030”.

Key Highlights:

In 2018, Unilever (US) developed a premium, new, light ice cream brand, which contains probiotics and features unique flavor combinations, like milk and honey, turmeric, chai and cinnamon, cold brew and chocolate chip, pistachio and caramel, lemon and graham, chocolate and cherry, and matcha and fudge In May 2018, Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co. Ltd. acquired Chomthana, which is the largest domestic ice cream manufacture and frozen food distributor in Thailand. This helped Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co. Ltd to promote complementary benefits between China and Thailand, which gives strategic synergy effect, while increasing the market share

Analyst View:

Market Growth Drivers

Rise in consumption of gelato The remarkable rise in disposable income Demand for nutritious frozen desserts among consumers

Opportunities and Trends

Innovation strategy- packaging design along with wide flavor variety Emergence of French yogurt

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on "Global Frozen Dessert Market", By Product Type (Artisanal Ice Cream, Dairy-based Ice Cream, Water-based Ice Cream, Frozen Yogurt, and Frozen Cakes), By Distribution Channel (On-Trade, Supermarket and Hypermarkets, Specialist Retailers, and Other Distribution Channels), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030".

Key Market Insights from the report:

The market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel, and region.

By product type, ice cream segment accounted for the largest market share in the year 2018. It is one of the major products in this market. Increasing demand for ice cream is increasing on a large scale due to its growing popularity among all generations By distribution channel, the supermarket/hypermarket segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018. It is anticipated to emerge as the fastest growing segment over the forecast period due to purchase of frozen desserts, along with the daily grocery items, which is credited to steadily growing demand for desserts in daily food element By region, the market North America is anticipated to account the major share and is accounted to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Presence of a large number of manufacturers in the region is projected to propel the global market growth. This is mainly attributed due to growing production capacity of US and Canada

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global frozen dessert market includes General Mills, Unilever, Nestle, Dunkin’ Brands, FONTERRA CO-OPERATIVE GROUP, MEIJI HOLDINGS CO. Ltd., Bulla Dairy Foods, Yili Industrial Group Co. Ltd., DAIRY FARMERS OF AMERICA, and Yasso Inc.

The market provides detailed information regarding industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory framework across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included into the report.

Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:

Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning Explains details about key operational strategies with focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces Analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period

Key Topics Covered

Introduction Study Deliverables

Study Assumptions

Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Opportunity Map Analysis

Market at Glance

Market Share (%) and BPS Analysis, by Region

Competitive Landscape

Heat Map Analysis

Market Presence and Specificity Analysis Investment Analysis Competitive Analysis

