Global Fresh Meat Packaging Market Expected To Expand At A CAGR Of About 4.3% During 2019–2025

Rising Fresh Meat Product Consumption Anticipated To Drive The Global Market Growth

The expansion of the global fresh meat packaging market is expected to be mainly driven by the rising fresh meat product consumption, like beef and pork. The shelf life of fresh meat is limited and needs packaging that offers an appropriate oxygen amount to preserve its color. Appropriate packaging is also vital to keep up the product’s hygiene and freshness. Both of these factors are anticipated to propel the need for fresh meat packaging in the years to come. A noteworthy revolution has been witnessed within the packaging industry on account of consciousness about the destructive impacts of plastic. This, in turn, has lead to increased inclination for reusable and biodegradable materials like biodegradable paper. And these product advances are projected to fuel the growth of the global fresh meat packaging market during the forecast period.

Based On Material, Polyethylene Segment Expected To Grab The Largest Market Share

In 2018, based on material, the biggest share of the global market was grabbed by the polyethylene (PE) segment and is projected to witness a considerable expansion during the forecast period as well. This segmental growth can be attributed to the low production cost and elasticity of PE in comparison to other materials. Further, increasing use of plastic containers in household and industrial applications is anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

The Global Market Is Projected To Be Dominated By North America During The Forecast Period

Regionally, in 2018, the global fresh meat packaging market was ruled by North America and is expected to maintain its supremacy during the forecast period. The rising meat product consumption is propelling the market demand from nations such as the US. North America is projected to witness considerable expansion on account of stable increase in R&D spending to offer innovative packaging methods. Also, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit substantial growth rate during the projected period owing to a swift rise in industrialization resulting in elevated purchasing power of customers in this region, this driving market growth.

The global fresh meat packaging market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Beef

Poultry/Mutton

Pork

Seafoods

By Material

Polyethylene (PE)

Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films (BOPP)

Evolutionary Operation (EVOP)

Others

By Technology

Modified Atmosphere Packaging

Vacuum Thermoformed

Vacuum Skin Packaging

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



