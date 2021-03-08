Global Fractional Horsepower (FHP) Motors Market All Major Industrial Aspects, Industry Size, Growth, Future Assessment

This report is very reliable as all the data and the information regarding this industry is collected via genuine sources such as websites, journals, annual reports of the companies, and magazines. This global market research report is likely to show a considerable growth of market in percentage during the forecast period. Key insights of the report are complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints, major market players involved in this industry, detailed analysis of the market segmentation and competitive analysis of the key players involved.

Leading Players of Global Fractional Horsepower (FHP) Motors Market are ABB, Johnson Electric, BorgWarner Inc., Bosch, DENSO, Rockwell Automation, AMETEK, WEG, maxon motor, Danaher Corporation, Regal Beloit Corporation, Allied Motion Technologies Inc., DENSO Europe, Toshiba International Corporation, Nidec Motor Corporation, ElectroCraft, Dr. Fritz Faulhaber, WEG Electric Corp. (USA), WEG Europe, ARC Systems, Inc. and others.

Global Fractional horsepower (FHP) motor Market is expected to grow with a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to growth in demand and production of household and commercial appliances.

In December 2017, DENSO CORPORATION announced that they had agreed to merge and integrate the business divisions of ASMO Co. Ltd. This merger will help in better business operations for small motors and motor systems for the automobile segment.

In January 2016, ElectroCraft, Inc. announced the launch of “RPX22” and “RPX32”, thereby expanding their brushless DC motors offering. These products are significantly compact without compensating on the power rating and output and will be available for customizations according to the need and demands of the consumer.

Key Players

Key Segmentation of Fractional Horsepower (FHP) Motors Market

By Type (AC, DC),

Phase (Single-Phase, Three-Phase),

End-User (Automotive & Transportation, Household & Commercial Appliances, Medical & Healthcare Devices, Industrial, Building & Construction, HVAC, Water & Wastewater, Pulp & Paper, Others),

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

