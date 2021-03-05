Global Forklift Truck Market To Witness Massive Growth with Emerging Trends, Growth Strategies, Revenue Statistics

Being a well-generated market report, this report helps achieve comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with estimations of the various segments and sub-segments of the market. The report also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, sales volume, future trends, market drivers, market restraints, revenue generation, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors. In this report, industry trends are formulated on macro level which helps businesses comprehend market landscape and possible future issues. The market data included in report can be used by businesses to effectively make decisions about business strategies to achieve maximum return on investment (ROI). Global forklift truck market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 6.0% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 74,274.69 million by 2027. Increasing adoption of electric forklift in the indoor application is one of the prominent factors that drive growth of the market.

Forklift truck market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in industry with sales, components sales, impact of technological development in Forklift truck and changes in regulatory scenarios with their support for the forklift truck market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

Jungheinrich AG, Hyster-Yale Group, Inc. (a subsidiary of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.), KION GROUP AG, Lift Technologies, Inc, Crown Equipment Corporation, CLARK, Manitou Group, Komatsu Ltd, Hangcha, DOOSAN INDUSTRIAL VEHICLE AMERICA CORP, Konecranes, Palletrans Forklifts, HUBTEX Maschinenbau GmbH & Co. KG, Anhui Heli Co., Ltd, TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION, MITSUBISHI LOGISNEXT CO., LTD., Lonking Machinery Co., Ltd., EP Equipment, CO.,LTD, Combilift Material Handling Solutions, Godrej Material Handling and among others. Many product developments are also initiated by the companies worldwide which are also accelerating the growth of forklift truck market

By Product Type (Counterbalance and Warehouse), Power source (Internal Combustion forklift truck and Electric forklift), Class (Class V (IC Engine Forklift Trucks, Pneumatic Tire), Class IV (IC Engine Forklift Trucks, Solid/Cushion Tires), Class I (Electric Motor Rider Forklift Trucks), Class III (Electric Hand Forklift Trucks), Class II (Electric Motor Narrow Aisle Forklift Truck), Class VI (Electric and IC Engine Tractors) and Class VII (Rough Terrain Forklift Truck), Fuel Type (Electric, LPG/CNG, Diesel and Gasoline)), Tonnage (Below 5 ton, 5 to 10 ton, 11 to 36 ton and 36 ton and Above), Industry (Construction, Freight & Logistic, Food Industry, Retail, Chemical And Paper & Wood, and Other)

In May 2019, Konecranes which is engaged in manufacturing industrial cranes and crane components, workstation lifting systems, container handling equipment and maintenance service launched 11-ton empty container handler. The ECC 6/7 110 DS has ELME 580 innovation, and 11-ton telescopic side lift spreader for handling two empty containers simultaneously. This product launch has helped the company to increase its product range in lift trucks.

In June 2018, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc., the parent company of Hyster-Yale Group, Inc. which is engaged in providing material handling equipment such as handlers and reach stackers and industrial forklift truck and special warehousing equipment acquired Zhejiang Maximal Forklift Co., Ltd. The company announced that it acquired 75 percent of the outstanding shares and a controlling interest in, Zhejiang Maximal Forklift Co., Ltd. This acquisition has helped the company to strengthen its product portfolio in material handling equipment.

Porter's Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make strategic business decisions and determine the level of competition in the industry. Top impacting factors & major investment pockets are highlighted in the research. The major countries in each region are analyzed and their revenue contribution is mentioned.

Chapter 1 Global Forklift Truck Market Business Overview

Chapter 2 Major Breakdown by Type

Chapter 3 Major Application Wise Breakdown (Revenue & Volume)

Chapter 4 Manufacture Market Breakdown

Chapter 5 Sales & Estimates Market Study

Chapter 6 Key Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Breakdown

Chapter 8 Manufacturers, Deals and Closings Market Evaluation & Aggressiveness

Chapter 9 Key Companies Breakdown by Overall Market Size & Revenue by Type

Chapter 11 Business / Industry Chain (Value & Supply Chain Analysis)

Chapter 12 Conclusions & Appendix

