Global Forklift Truck Market 2025 Expected to grow with highest CAGR: CLARK, Manitou Group, Komatsu Ltd, Hangcha, DOOSAN INDUSTRIAL VEHICLE AMERICA CORP, Konecrane

The global Forklift Truck market analysis report gives us an in-depth overview of the research trends for the financial year 2020. This report studies the ABC industry on various parameters such as the raw materials, cost, and technology and consumer preference. It also provides with important UHF RFID Reader market credentials such as the history, various expansions and trends, trade overview, regional markets, trade and also market competitors. Under the analysis on market share by key players, Forklift Truck report covers capital, revenue, and price analysis by the business along with other sections such as expansion plans, areas assisted, products offered by key manufacturers, alliance and acquisition and headquarters delivery. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Jungheinrich AG, Hyster-Yale Group, Inc. (a subsidiary of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.), KION GROUP AG, Lift Technologies, Inc, Crown Equipment Corporation, CLARK, Manitou Group, Komatsu Ltd, Hangcha, DOOSAN INDUSTRIAL VEHICLE AMERICA CORP, Konecranes, Palletrans Forklifts, HUBTEX Maschinenbau GmbH & Co. KG,

Global forklift truck market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 6.0% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 74,274.69 million by 2027. Increasing adoption of electric forklift in the indoor application is one of the prominent factors that drive growth of the market.

Competition Analysis:

Some of key competitors or manufacturers included in the study are Anhui Heli Co., Ltd, TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION, MITSUBISHI LOGISNEXT CO., LTD., Lonking Machinery Co., Ltd., EP Equipment, CO.,LTD, Combilift Material Handling Solutions, Godrej Material Handling and among others

Research Methodology

This research study involves the extensive usage of secondary sources, directories, and databases (such as Hoovers, Bloomberg, Business week, Factiva, and OneSource) to identify and collect information useful for this technical, market-oriented, and commercial study of the global Forklift Truck market. In-depth interviews were conducted with various primary respondents, which include key industry participants, subject-matter experts (SMEs), C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants, to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information, and assess future market prospects. The following figure shows the market research methodology applied in making this report on the global Forklift Truck market.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Geography:

North America,

South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific,

Middle East and Africa

Global Forklift Truck Market Dynamics:

Global Forklift Truck Market Scope and Market Size

Global forklift truck market is segmented on the basis of product type, power source, tonnage, class and industry. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of product type, the forklift truck market is segmented in to counterbalance and warehouse. Counterbalance accounted the largest market share as these forklifts are tremendously utilised for the outdoor application.

On the basis of power source, the forklift truck market is segmented into electric forklift and internal combustion forklift. Internal combustion forklift accounted the largest market share as these forklift require less initial cost as compare to the electric forklift.

On the basis of class, the forklift truck market is segmented into class I (electric motor rider forklift trucks), Class II (electric motor narrow aisle forklift truck), class III (electric hand forklift trucks), Class IV (IC engine forklift trucks, solid/cushion tires), class V (IC engine forklift trucks, pneumatic tire), Class VI (electric and IC engine tractors) and Class VII (rough terrain forklift truck), Class V (IC engine forklift trucks, pneumatic tire) accounted largest market share as these forklift are widely use in the construction sites.

On the basis of tonnage, the forklift truck market is segmented into below 5 ton, 5 to 10 ton, 11 to 36 ton and 36 ton and above. Below 5 ton accounted largest market share as these forklift are widely used for indoor application.

On the basis of fuel type, the forklift truck market is segmented into electric, LPG/CNG, diesel and gasoline. Electric forklift accounted the largest market share as these forklift has zero emission due to which it widely used for indoor application.

On basis of industry, the forklift truck market is segmented into construction, freight & logistic, food industry, retail, chemical, paper & wood, others. Construction accounted largest market share is due to the growing construction activities along with growing population has increased demand for material handling equipment.

