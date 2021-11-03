Global Forged And Stamped Goods Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global forged and stamped goods market was worth $255.43 billion in 2018, accounting for 0.31% of the gross world product (GWP) and at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 5.6% since 2014.

The forged and stamped goods market consists of sales of forged and stamped metal goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) primarily engaged in manufacturing forgings from purchased metals; manufacturing metal custom roll forming products; manufacturing metal custom roll forming products; manufacturing metal stamped and spun products (except automotive, cans, coins); and manufacturing powder metallurgy products. Establishments making metal forgings, metal stampings, and metal spun products and further manufacturing (e.g., machining, assembling) a specific manufactured product are classified in the industry of the finished product. Metal forging, metal stamping, and metal spun products establishments may perform surface finishing operations, such as cleaning and deburring, on the products they manufacture.

The forged and stamped goods market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the forged and stamped goods market are Thyssenkrupp AG, Arcelor Mittal AG, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Precision Castparts, Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI)

The forged and stamped goods market is segmented by product type, by end use Industry, and by geography.

By Product Type – The forged and stamped goods market can be segmented by product type into

a) Iron and Steel Forging

b) Nonferrous Forging

c) Custom Roll Forging

d) Powder Metallurgy Part Manufacturing

e) Metal Crown, Closure, And other Metal Stamping

By End Use Industry – The forged and stamped goods market can be segmented by the end use Industry into

a) Automotive

b) Construction

c) Food& Beverages Packaging

d) Machinery

e) Metal Products

f) Others

The forged and stamped goods market report describes and explains the global forged and stamped goods market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The forged and stamped goods report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global forged and stamped goods market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global forged and stamped goods market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

The Full Report Includes

Executive Summary Report Structure Forged And Stamped Goods Market Characteristics Forged And Stamped Goods Market Product Analysis Forged And Stamped Goods Market Supply Chain

…..

Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Forged And Stamped Goods Market Market Background: Machinery Manufacturing Market Recommendations Appendix Copyright And Disclaimer

