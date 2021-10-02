Global Forestry And Logging Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global forestry and logging market reached a value of nearly $535.96 billion in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.8% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $535.96 billion in 2020 to $726.51 billion in 2025 at a rate of 6.3%. The growth is mainly due to the demand for forestry and logging products which is expected to drive the growth of the market. The market is expected to grow from $726.51 billion in 2025 to $956.71 billion in 2030 at a CAGR of 5.7%.

The forestry and logging market consists of sales of forestry products and logs by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce or harvest forestry products and logs through the growing, cutting and transporting of timber, operations of the timber tract, growing trees for reforestation and collecting forest products such as gums, barks and fibers.

The forestry and logging market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the forestry and logging market are Weyerhaeuser Company, China Forestry Group Corporation, Rayonier Inc., PotlatchDeltic Corporation, Forestry Corporation of NSW

The forestry and logging market is segmented by type, by application and by geography.

By Type –

The forestry and logging market is segmented by type into

a) Logging

b) Timber Tract Operations

c) Forest Nurseries And Gathering Of Forest Products

By Application-

The forestry and logging market is further segmented by application into

a) Construction

b) Industrial Goods

c) Others

The forestry and logging market report describes and explains the global forestry and logging market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The forestry and logging report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global forestry and logging market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global forestry and logging market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

