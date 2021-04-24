Global Force Sensor Market – Analysis and Forecast (2018-2024)

In several other applications, such as the pump for infusion, the sensor is witnessing

extensive implementation in medical devices and these sensors play an

important role. In addition, the aggressive growth of medical devices such as the

infusion pump and insulin pump has been observed, moving in the same way and

proportion as the demand in force sensors. This means that the force sensor market

is due to the demand for medical devices worldwide. Moreover, the development of

the force sensor market globally drives at a large pace because of chronic diseases

among many people.

The force sensor market is classified as piezoelectrical, piezoresistive, strain gauge,

capacitive and other, based on the technology type. In all these segments, strain

gauges are the world’s largest market share for force sensors. The strain gauges have

been found to give their users improved stability for a longer period and a high level

of linearity.

The force sensor market is segmented based on the end-user in packaging,

healthcare, aerospace and defense, industrial production, consumer electronics,

automotive, etc. The highest growth of consumer electronics during the forecast

period is expected in all these segments as force sensors are increasingly accepted

for consumer electronic devices such as smartwatches, mobile products, and

laptops. In the case of home appliances like laundry, kitchens, and heating

controllers, force sensors provide extensive applicability.

Some of the factors which are important to the growth of force sensors

worldwide include the low production costs, growing developments and advances in

medical equipment, and increasing demand for robotics. Low costs of production

ease the use of the system and increase the expectation of the target customers. In

addition, due to a positive relationship between medical device demand and force

sensor technology, the market of force sensors is also offering tremendous

opportunities for global development.

From the location of major automobile companies in the region, Europe holds the

greatest share in the market for force sensors. Additional factors driving the growth

of the force sensor market in this region are extensive industrialization, urbanization,

and the widespread application of force sensors in the utility sector.

The Asia-Pacific force sensor market is also expected to develop significantly over

the projected timespan due to the expansion and growing urbanization of the

region’s medical infrastructure. Moreover, governmental initiatives such as industrial

safety policy are taking place which exponentially supports the growth of the force

sensor market.

Strengthen their position in the market by improving the quality of their existing

products and by developing the latest innovations, key players within the force sensor

market. In addition, local players have been shown to develop economic efficiency

based on new technologies, thus increasing market competition to some level.

Honeywell International Inc., Futek Advanced Sensor Technologies, TE Connectivity,

Tekscan, Inc., Sherborne Sensors Inc., Measurement & Control Solutions, Infineon

Technologies AG and Siemens AG are the leading players in the market of

force sensor technology.

Latest News Update

Imagine a world that tells you precisely what lies under your feet, early volcano

alerts, aligns or indoors to see initial symptoms of multiple sclerosis. Welcome to

quantitative sense, a technology that can change our environment.

These sensors rely on the often-confounding behavior and classical assumptions of

the Newtonian physics of the subatomic particles.

The Birmingham team from Prof Bongs belongs to a consortium of academics and

companies that produce quantum gravity sensors or gravimeters that are twice as

sensitive and 10 times as fast as current equipment.

A Gravity Pioneer project that could significantly simplify the preparation and

execution of large building projects by engineers and surveyors.

Today, exploratory digging, which takes time and is costly, is often the only way to

find out what is beneath the terrain.

