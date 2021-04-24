Global Force Sensor Market – Analysis and Forecast (2018-2024)
In several other applications, such as the pump for infusion, the sensor is witnessing
extensive implementation in medical devices and these sensors play an
important role. In addition, the aggressive growth of medical devices such as the
infusion pump and insulin pump has been observed, moving in the same way and
proportion as the demand in force sensors. This means that the force sensor market
is due to the demand for medical devices worldwide. Moreover, the development of
the force sensor market globally drives at a large pace because of chronic diseases
among many people.
The force sensor market is classified as piezoelectrical, piezoresistive, strain gauge,
capacitive and other, based on the technology type. In all these segments, strain
gauges are the world’s largest market share for force sensors. The strain gauges have
been found to give their users improved stability for a longer period and a high level
of linearity.
The force sensor market is segmented based on the end-user in packaging,
healthcare, aerospace and defence, industrial production, consumer electronics,
automotive, etc. The highest growth of consumer electronics during the forecast
period is expected in all these segments as force sensors are increasingly accepted
for consumer electronic devices such as smartwatches, mobile products, and
laptops. In the case of home appliances like laundry, kitchens, and heating
controllers, force sensors provide extensive applicability.
Some of the factors which are important to the growth of force sensors
worldwide include the low production costs, growing developments and advances in
medical equipment and increasing demand for robotics. Low costs of production
ease the use of the system and increase the expectation of the target customers. In
addition, due to a positive relationship between medical device demand and force
sensor technology, the market of force sensors is also offering tremendous
opportunities for global development.
From the location of major automobile companies in the region, Europe holds the
greatest share in the market for force sensors. Additional factors driving the growth
of the force sensor market in this region are extensive industrialization, urbanization,
and the widespread application of force sensors in the utility sector.
The Asia-Pacific force sensor market is also expected to develop significantly over
the projected timespan due to the expansion and growing urbanization of the
region’s medical infrastructure. Moreover, governmental initiatives such as industrial
safety policy are taking place which exponentially supports the growth of the force
sensor market.
Strengthen their position in the market by improving the quality of their existing
products and by developing the latest innovations, key players within the force sensor
market. In addition, local players have been shown to develop economic efficiency
based on new technologies, thus increasing market competition to some level.
Honeywell International Inc., Futek Advanced Sensor Technologies, TE Connectivity,
Tekscan, Inc., Sherborne Sensors Inc., Measurement & Control Solutions, Infineon
Technologies AG and Siemens AG are the leading players in the market of
force sensor technology.
Latest News Update
Imagine a world that tells you precisely what lies under your feet, early volcano
alerts, aligns, or indoors to see initial symptoms of multiple sclerosis. Welcome to
quantitative sense, a technology that can change our environment.
These sensors rely on the often-confounding behavior and classical assumptions of
the Newtonian physics of the subatomic particles.
The Birmingham team from Prof Bongs belongs to a consortium of academics and
companies that produce quantum gravity sensors or gravimeters that are twice as
sensitive and 10 times as fast as current equipment.
A Gravity Pioneer project that could significantly simplify the preparation and
execution of large building projects by engineers and surveyors.
Today, exploratory digging, which takes time and is costly, is often the only way to
find out what is beneath the terrain.
