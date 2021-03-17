Global Footwear Market Seeking Excellent Growth 2017-2022| Adidas AG, PUMA SE, Sketchers U.S.A. Inc., Under Armor Inc.

The Global Footwear Market surpassed a valuation of US$ 410 Bn in 2020, and is poised to reflect a moderate growth rate through the forecast period of 2021 to 2031. The global footwear market is estimated to register a growth 0.1% in 2021 over 2020, to reach 3.6%. Market outlook remains steady over the coming years, to register a 4.5% CAGR from 2021 to 2031.

Global footwear consumption fell by around 20 percent in 2020, representing a shortage of around of 5 billion pairs, which can be attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report by World Footwear.

Segments of Footwear Market:

Fact.MR’s report on the footwear market offers data classified into five segments— material, product, price-based, sales channel, and region. This report offers essential data about the major market dynamics and growth parameters associated with these categories.

Product Type Casual

Fashion

Occupationa

Therapeutic

Athletic

Protective Material Leather

Natural Rubber

EVA

PVC

PU

Textile Price-based Economy

Mid

Premium

Super Premium Sales Channel Online

Specialists

General Merchandise

Dept. Stores Region North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

Middle East and Africa

Key Takeaways from Footwear Market Study

Fashion-type footwear is estimated to account for more than a quarter of the market share during the assessment period, aided by interest by designers and consumers towards aesthetics.

Natural rubber-based footwear will hold the lead, supported by high versatility and affordable costs of the material in production.

Economy range footwear will account for more than 40% of the market, supported by a vast low-income demographic, especially in emerging economies.

In terms of value, sales of footwear through online channels are expected to display faster growth, owing to wider product choices and heavy discounts.

“An increase in the number of social media users, in addition to higher Internet penetration, is a key factor influencing footwear sales. Consequently, most leading players in the footwear market are focusing on strategies to promote their products and services on such platforms, to bolster brand reach,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Find More Valuable Insights on Footwear Market

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global footwear market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period of (2021-2031). The study divulges essential insights on the footwear market on the basis of product type (casual, fashion, occupational, therapeutic, athletic, protective, and others), material (leather, natural rubber, synthetic rubber, EVA, PVC, PU, and textile), price (economy, mid, premium, and super-premium), and sales channel (online, specialist, general merchandise, dept. stores, and others), across 6 major region of the world.

