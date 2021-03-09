Global Food Vacuum Machine Market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 5.74% in 2030.

Global Food Vacuum Machine Market to exceed USD 21.35 billion by 2030 from USD 12.22 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 5.74% in the coming years, i.e., 2020-30. Increasing demand for shelf-stable products and ready-to-eat meals due to the hectic and busy lifestyles of the populace is propelling the growth of the global market. Mounting inclination towards convenient and easy-to-handle packaging is also contributing towards the overall market growth.

Vacuum packaging removes air from the package before sealing which extends the shelf life of the food items and reduces the volume of the contents in the package. Vacuum packaging machines are devices popularly used in the packaging of food and non-food products and are generally used by supermarkets, shops, hypermarkets, etc. A pouch or bag is placed in the machine’s vacuum nozzle, is pressed and locked by the sealing-jaw and then air is pulled out on instructions. After the completion of the procedure, the pouch is sealed completely. Over the past few years, the food vacuum machine has become a promising solution which is a cost-efficient procedure for the preservation of perishable food products. These machines are generally used in all industrial, commercial and domestic sectors to avoid spoilage of the food items.

Global Food Vacuum Machine Market: Key Players

Global Food Vacuum Machine Market: Segments

Meat & Sea-Food segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global Food Vacuum Machine Market is divided by application into Meat & Sea-Food, Fruits & Vegetables, Dairy Products, and Others. The meat & Sea-Food segment held the largest market share in the year 2019 and will continue to dominate the market in the coming years as meat occupies most of the shelf space at the supermarkets/hypermarkets which are further anticipated to proliferate the demand for the food vacuum machines to preserve them for a longer duration of time.

Chamber vacuum segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global Food Vacuum Machine Market is bifurcated by machinery type into External Vacuum Sealers, Chamber Vacuum Machines, Tray Sealing Machines, Other Machinery Types. Based on the machinery type, the chamber vacuum machines segment is anticipated to project lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to their suitability for both solid as well as liquid food. Chamber vacuum machines are reasonable for a variety of modern applications as they are gradually proficient in the vacuum packaging of food items. Moreover, these machines are appropriate for a variety of applications, ranging from small-scale to industrial productions.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising demand for ready-to-eat food

Consumer preferences have observed a major shift towards ready-to-eat products due to a busy lifestyle which has propelled the growth of the food vacuum machine market. Over the past few years, the demand for easy-to-handle and convenient packaging products has increased which is a key driving factor for the growth of the global food vacuum machine market.

Vigorous growth in the consumption of processed food

Consumption patterns of the populace have witnessed robust growth in the consumption of the processed food items which has indirectly led to a rise in the demand for food vacuum packaging machines. Besides, rising awareness of hygienic and consistent packaging methods in the economies are the major factors driving the growth of the global market.

Restraint

High installation cost

Higher costs involved in the deployment of vacuum machines are the key factor restraining the growth of the global market. Food vacuum packaging machines also entail frequent maintenance, overall leading to higher prices for installation and further maintenance of the machinery.

Global Food Vacuum Machine Market: Regions

Global Food Vacuum Machine Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Global Food Vacuum Machine Market in the Asia Pacific held the largest market share in the year 2019. The Asia Pacific will continue to dominate the Global Food Vacuum Machine Market owing to the increasing disposable income of the populace, rising awareness of hygienic packaging solutions. Emerging local brands are also propelling the growth of the market in the region

