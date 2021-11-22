Global Food Preservatives Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

It’s that time of the year! Get your discounted market research reports at TBRC today.

The global food preservatives market is expected to grow from $2.36 billion in 2020 to $2.55 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The growth of the food preservatives market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The food preservatives market is expected to reach $3.00 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 4.1%.

The food preservatives market consists of sales of food preservative products by entities (organization, partnership, sole traders) that are used to preserve food from any kind of spoilage and bacterial impact. Food preservatives are chemicals or natural ingredients including salt, vinegar, sugar, sorbates, nitrites, and others that are added to the food to prevent decomposition of microbial growth. Food preservatives can be toxic and non-toxic depending on the degree of toxicity they exert on food and are used in different food processing levels.

Some of the major players of the food preservatives market are Kerry Group, Dupont De Nemours Inc, BASF SE, Cargill Incorporated, Celanese Corporation, Corbion N.V, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Galactic S.A., Kemin Industries Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Tate & Lyle PLC., Brenntag Solutions Group Inc., Albemarle Corporation, Akzo Nobel N.V., Univar Inc., Danisco A/S, Hawkin Watts Limited, ABF Ingredients Ltd., Ajinomoto Co. Inc, Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG, Grupo Bimbo, and Hansen Holding A/S.

The global food preservatives market is segmented –

1) By Type: Synthetic, Natural

2) By Function: Anti-Microbial, Anti-Oxidant, Chelating Agents, Enzyme Attackers

3) By Application: Beverages, Oils And Fats, Bakery, Dairy And Frozen Products, Snacks, Meat, Poultry, Confectionery, Others

The food preservatives market report describes and explains the global food preservatives market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030.

The countries covered in the global food preservatives market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global food preservatives market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

