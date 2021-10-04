Global Food Pathogen Detection Technology Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global food pathogen detection technology market reached a value of nearly $3,723.5 million in 2019, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% since 2015, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% to nearly $5,007.5 million by 2023. The market is expected to nearly $5,945.9 million by 2025, and to $8,937.7 million by 2030.

The food pathogen detection technology market consists of sales of food pathogen detection products used for the detection and elimination of foodborne pathogens from food. Foodborne pathogens are bacteria, viruses, and parasites that exist in food and are a cause of serious illness such as food poisoning. The food pathogen detection technology market is involved in the development of food testing techniques that are used to identify any contamination in food by pathogens, to prevent any unwanted incidents of foodborne illness, toxicity, or poisoning.

The food pathogen detection technology market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the food pathogen detection technology market are BIOMÉRIEUX SA, Merck KGaA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., The 3M Company, Qiagen N.V.

The food pathogen detection technology market is segmented by technology type, food type, pathogen type and product type.

By Technology- The food pathogen detection technology market can be segmented by technology into

a. Rapid

b. Traditional

By Food Type – The food pathogen detection technology market can be segmented by food type into

a. Meat & Poultry

b. Dairy

c. Processed Food

d. Fruits & Vegetables

e. Cereals & Grains

By Pathogen Type– The food pathogen detection technology market can be segmented by pathogen type into

a. Salmonella

b. Listeria

c. E. Coli

d. Campylobacter

e. Other

By Product Type– The food pathogen detection technology market can be segmented by product type into

a. Consumables

b. Equipment

The food pathogen detection technology market report describes and explains the global food pathogen detection technology market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The food pathogen detection technology report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global food pathogen detection technology market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global food pathogen detection technology market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

