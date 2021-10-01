Global Food Ingredients Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global food ingredients market is expected to grow from $38.86 billion in 2020 to $42.88 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. The growth in the food ingredients market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The food ingredients market is expected to reach $59.83 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8.7%

The food ingredients market consists of food ingredients sales by entities (organizations, sole proprietorships, and partnerships) that produce food ingredients that are added to food to improve taste, texture, and appearance. Food additives are substances applied to foods to achieve specific technical or functional goals during production, storage, or packaging. Food ingredients are used to improve safety and freshness and maintain the nutritional value of the food.

The food ingredients market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the food ingredients market are Kerry Group, Cargill Inc., Archer Daniels Midland, Stevia First Corporation, Hermes Sweeteners Ltd, Riken Vitamin, Koninklijke DSM N.V, Palsgaard, Danisco, Angel Yeast Co. Ltd., Aral Foods amber, Bunge Limited, Glanbia Plc, Ingredion Incorporated, and Corbion Purac.

The global food ingredients market is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Starches, Vegetable Oils And Fats, Natural Sweeteners, Enzymes And Antioxidants, Natural Flavorings And Colours, Functional Ingredients, Others

2) By Function: Sweeteners, Emulsifier, Flavors And Color Additives, Preservatives, Fat Replacers, Nutrients, Stabilizers, Thickeners, Binders, And Texturizers, pH Control Agents And Acidulants, Others

3) By Application: Pharmaceuticals, Food And Beverages, Animal Feed, Others

The food ingredients market report describes and explains the global food ingredients market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The food ingredients report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global food ingredients market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global food ingredients market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

