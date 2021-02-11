Global food-grade gases market is projected to reach USD 9.3 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of +6% from 2021 to 2027.with top key players The Linde Group& Praxair, Inc., Air Products & Chemicals, Inc, Air Liquide, The Messer Group GmbH.

Global food-grade gases market is projected to reach USD 9.3 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of +6% from 2021 to 2027.

Nitrogen, carbon dioxide, and oxygen are the major mechanical gases that are utilized in different food applications, for example, freezing, bundling, chilling, and granulating.

Food-grade modern gases are delegated preparing helps or added substances. Food grade co2 is truth be told refreshment grade co2. All co2 is made the equivalent.

The developing interest for accommodation food items and carbonated drinks have essentially energized the market for food-grade gases. Further, with the presentation of new items in the food business and headways in bundling innovations, there has been a developing requirement for food-grade gases for different end-employments. Shoppers are progressively requesting food items that are sound, helpful, characteristic, and supportable. This has constrained food and drink makers to form new and inventive items appropriately.

Key market players are The Linde Group& Praxair, Inc., Air Products & Chemicals, Inc, Air Liquide, The Messer Group GmbH, Taiyo Nippon Sanso, Wesfarmers Ltd., SOL Group, Gulf Cryo, Air Water, Inc., Massy Group, PT Aneka Industri, National Gases Limited, SIAD, Cryogenic Gases , Les Gaz Industriels Ltd., Aditya Air Products, Sidewinder Dry Ice & Gas, Axcel Gases, Chengdu Taiyu Industrial Gases Co., Ltd, Yingde Gas Group Ltd, Siddhi Vinayak Industrial Gases Pvt Ltd, American Welding & Gas , Ijsbariek Strombeek N.V, Air Source Industries, and Purity Cylinder Gases Inc.

Segmentation is as follows:

Global food-grade gases market, By Application:

Freezing & chilling

Packaging

Carbonation

Others (hydrogenation, blanketing, purging, and sparging)

By Type:

Carbon dioxide

Nitrogen

Oxygen

Others (hydrogen and argon)

Global food-grade gases market, By End User:

Meat, poultry, and seafood products

Dairy & frozen products

Beverages

Fruits & vegetables

Convenience food products

Bakery & confectionery products

Others (oil, sauces, dressings, and condiments)

By Mode of Supply:

Bulk

Cylinder

Global food-grade gases market, By Regional Outlook:

North America (U.S. furthermore, Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Indonesia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging global food-grade gases market trends and opportunities in the market. The report provides detailed qualitative and quantitative market analysis of current trends and future estimations that help evaluate the prevailing the report also covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years market. Also analysis regional outlook.

Table of content:

Report overview

Executive summary analysis

Market overview

Market methodology and scope

Market dynamics outlook

Global food-grade gases market, by type

Global food-grade gases market, by application

Global food-grade gases market, by end-user

Market segment, by region

Company profiles outlook

Competitive landscape analysis

Conclusion

