Global Food Glazing Agents Market Will Reach USD 6.80 billion By 2028: Fior Markets

A new research report published by Fior Markets with the title Food Glazing Agents Market by Ingredient Type (Stearic Acid, Carnauba Wax, Beeswax, Candelilla Wax, Paraffin Wax, Shellac), Ingredient Function (Coating Agents, Firming Agents, Surface-Finishing Agents, Film Formers, Others), Application, Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2021 to 2028



The global food glazing agents market is expected to grow from USD 3.62 billion in 2020 to USD 6.80 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period 2021-2028. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2028. APAC, driven by the processed meat industry in India and China, can boost regional growth. Changing pattern of consumption due to hectic lifestyle and growing disposable income will drive the demand for processed meat that will boost the growth the food glazing agents market. On the other hand, the Europe region accounted for the major market share of 32.8% in the year 2020. The large share of this segment is attributed to key factors such as the high prices and high demand for bakery products and confectionery.

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post the COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/419207/request-sample

Key players in the global food glazing agents market are ADM, Capol GmbH, Koster Keunen, Mantrose-Haeuser Co., Inc., Masterol Foods, Parker Ingredients LLC, Poth Hille, Stéarinerie Dubois, Strahl & Pitsch, Stroever Schellack Bremen (SSB) and Zeelandia, among others. Key companies are mainly focusing on developing new products, forming partnerships, and joint ventures to gain significant market share in the global food glazing agents market.

The ingredient type segment consists of stearic acid, carnauba wax, candelilla wax, beeswax, paraffin wax, shellac. The carnauba wax segment held the largest market share of 21.64% in the year 2020. It is used in the preparation of glazing agents used in bakery and confectionery applications. Based on ingredient function, the global market has been segmented into coating agents, firming agents, film formers, surface-finishing agents, others. The coating agents segment held the majority share of the market at 27.7% in the year 2020 as changes in lifestyle have led to increased demand for baking products and confectionery products that are used on all kinds of occasions, thus boosting the segment growth. On the basis of application, the food glazing agents market has been divided into bakery, poultry & fish, processed meat, functional foods, confectionery, fruits & vegetables and others. The confectionery segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 23.6% in the year 2020. The large share of this segment can be primarily attributed the confectionery industry growth, thus fuelling the demand for food glazing agents.

ACCESS FULL REPORT: https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/food-glazing-agents-market-by-ingredient-type-stearic-419207.html

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please connect with our sales team (sales@fiormarkets.com), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

Contact Us

Mark Stone

Phone: +1-201-465-4211

Email: sales@fiormarkets.com

Web: www.fiormarkets.com