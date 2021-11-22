Global Food Color Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

It’s that time of the year! Get your discounted market research reports at TBRC today.

The global food colors market is expected to grow from $2.63 billion in 2020 to $2.86 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The change in the growth trend of the food colors market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The food colors market is expected to reach $3.95 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8.4%.

The food colors market consists of sales of food colors by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that sell a dye, pigment, or substance which imparts color when added to food or drink. Food coloring (dye) is frequently used in processed foods, beverages, and condiments. They are used to keep or enhance the appearance of food.

The food color market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the food color market are Chr Hansen Holding A/S, DDW The Color House, Kalsec Inc., Döhler, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Sensient Technologies, Archer Daniels Midland Company, LycoRed Ltd., AromataGroup SRL, Givaudan, Naturex, Mane Kancor, FMC Corporation, BASF SE, Frutarom Industries Ltd., GNT Group B.V., and San-Ei Gen.

The global food color market is segmented –

1) By Type: Natural, Synthetic, Nature Identical

2) By Form: Liquid, Powder, Gel

3) By Application: Dairy, Meat Products, Beverages, Bakery And Confectionery, Processed Food And Vegetables, Oils And Fats, Others

The food color market report describes and explains the global food color market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The food color report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global food color market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global food color market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

