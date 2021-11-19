Global Food Cans Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

It’s that time of the year! Get your discounted market research reports at TBRC today.

The global food cans market is expected to grow from $24.41 billion in 2020 to $25.91 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. The growth in the food cans market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The food cans market is expected to reach $32.69 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%.

The food cans market consists of sales of food cans by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture containers for the distribution or storage of food and beverage items. The food is processed and sealed in airtight containers with tops that can be lifted and replaced. These cans are used to store a variety of fruit, vegetables, dairy, fish, meat, ready meals, pet food, infant milk powder, and other food products.

The food cans market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the food cans market are Crown Holding Inc., Ardagh Group, Kian Joo Group, Silgan Holdings Inc., Can-Pack S.A., Envases del Plata, CPMC Holding Limited, Wells Can Company, Toyo Seikan Group Holdings Ltd, Aaron Packaging Inc., Jamestrong Packaging, Kingcan Holdings Limited, HUBER Packaging Group GmbH, Tetra Laval International S.A., and Independent Can Company.

The global food cans market is segmented –

1) By Material: Aluminum Cans, Steel/Tin Cans

2) By Product: 2-Piece Cans, 3-Piece Cans

3) By End Use: Meat, Poultry And Seafood, Pet Food, Bakery And Confectionery, Sauces, Jams And Pickles, Fruits And Vegetables, Tea And Coffee, Others

The food cans market report describes and explains the global food cans market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The food cans report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global food cans market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global food cans market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

