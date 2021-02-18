Global Food Anti-Caking Agents Market Will Reach USD 1.52 billion By 2028: Fior Markets

A new research report published by Fior Markets with the title Food Anti-Caking AgentsMarket by Type (Microcrystalline Cellulose, Magnesium Compounds,Sodium Compounds, Calcium Compounds, Others), Application (Soups & Sauces,Bakery,Dairy Products,Seasonings & Condiments, Others), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, andForecast 2021 to 2028



The global food anti-caking agents market is expected to grow from USD 1.13 billion in 2020 to USD 1.52 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period 2021-2028. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2028 primarily owing to rising per capita income. Food anti-caking agents have various applications in soups & sauces, seasonings & condiments, dairy products, and bakery. The APAC market has expanding food processing, convenience food, and processed food industries. Emerging economies around the world like India, Brazil, and China are especially lucrative, considering their growth potential. On the other hand, The Europe region accounted for the major market share of 35.1% in the year 2020 and is anticipated to grow throughout the projected period. Conversely, the various regulations established by the European Food Safety Authority to curtail the production of anti-caking agents for a certain period could impede the growth of the European zone.

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post the COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/419206/request-sample

Key players in the global food anti-caking agents market are PPG Industries, Inc., Univar Inc, Agropur Ingredients, International Media and Cultures, Inc., Sweetener Supply Corp, Evonik Industries AG, Brenntag AG, Solvay S.A., Huber Engineered Materials, and PQ Corporation, among others. Key companies are mainly focusing on developing new products, forming partnerships, and joint ventures to gain significant market share in the global food anti-caking agents market.

Based on type, the global market has been segmented into microcrystalline cellulose, magnesium compounds, sodium compounds, calcium compounds, and others. The sodium compounds segment is forecasted to grow at a rate of 4.3% during the projected timeframe. On the basis of application, the food anti-caking agents market has been divided into soups & sauces, bakery, dairy products, seasonings & condiments, and others. Seasonings & condiments dominated the market and held the largest market share of 23.3% in the year 2020. This is due to innovation in food items, evolving consumer tastes & preferences, and the demand to attain particular organoleptic characteristics in food items. In order to keep condiments & seasonings like spices, salt, and chili powder dry, food anti-caking agents are used in them. A variety of food anti-caking agents are found in salts such as calcium silicate, magnesium silicate, silicon dioxide, sodium aluminum silicate, calcium aluminum silicate, magnesium carbonate, and magnesium stearate.

ACCESS FULL REPORT: https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/food-anti-caking-agents-market-by-type-microcrystalline-cellulose-419206.html

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please connect with our sales team (sales@fiormarkets.com), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

Contact Us

Mark Stone

Phone: +1-201-465-4211

Email: sales@fiormarkets.com

Web: www.fiormarkets.com