Global Food And Beverages Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global food and beverages market reached a value of nearly $5,943.6 billion in 2019, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% since 2015. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2019 and reach $7,525.7 billion in 2023. The market is expected to reach $8,638.2 billion in 2025, and $11,979.9 billion in 2030.

The food and beverages (F&B) market consists of sales of food, beverages, pet food and tobacco products by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce beverages, food, animal and pet food, and tobacco products. The companies in the food and beverages industry process raw materials into food, pet food and tobacco products, package and distribute them through various distribution channels to both individual customers and commercial establishments

The food and beverages market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the food and beverages market are Nestle S.A., PepsiCo, Inc., Anheuser-Busch InBev sa/nv, Tyson Foods Inc, Wilmar International Ltd

The food and beverages market is segmented by type, by distribution channel, by nature

By Type- The food and beverages market can be segmented by type

a. Alcoholic Beverages • Beer (Breweries) • Wine And Brandy (Wineries) • Spirits (Distilleries) b. Non Alcoholic-Beverages • Coffee And Tea • Soft Drink And Ice c. Grain Products • Flour, Rice And Malt • Other Grain Products d. Bakery And Confectionery • Sugar And Confectionery Product • Cookie, Cracker, Pasta, And Tortilla • Bread And Bakery Product • Breakfast Cereal e. Frozen And Fruit & Veg • Frozen Food • Canned/Ambient Food f. Dairy Food • Milk And Butter • Cheese • Dry, Condensed, And Evaporated Dairy Product • Ice Cream And Frozen Dessert g. Meat, Poultry And Seafood • Meat Products • Poultry • Seafood h. Syrup, Seasoning, Oils, & General Food • Fats And Oils • Seasoning And Dressing • Flavoring Syrup And Concentrate i. Animal And Pet Food • Animal Food • Pet Food j. Tobacco Products • Cigarettes, Cigars And Cigarillos • Smoking And Other Tobacco Products k. Other Foods Products • Perishable Prepared Food • Snack Food • Other Miscellaneous Food



By Distribution Channel- The food and beverages market can be segmented by distribution channel

a. Supermarkets/Hypermarkets b. Convenience Stores c. Food Service Stores d. E-Commerce e. Others



By Nature- The food and beverages market can be segmented by nature

a. Organic b. Conventional Food And Beverages



The food and beverages market report describes and explains the global food and beverages market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The food and beverages report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global food and beverages market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global food and beverages market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

