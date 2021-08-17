Global Food and Beverage E-commerce Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global food & beverages e-commerce market is expected to grow from $25.36 billion in 2020 to $31.25 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.2%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The food and beverage (F&B) e-commerce market is expected to reach $66.95 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 21%.

Request For The Sample Of The Food and Beverage E-commerce Market Here:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3033&type=smp

The food and beverage (F&B) e-commerce market consists of foods and beverages online sales and related services primarily for household consumption. The food and beverages ecommerce market include companies involved in processing raw food materials/beverages, packaging, distributing them and have an online portal or an application for their sales. This includes fresh, prepared, packaged foods, and alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

Place A Direct Purchase Order Of The Food and Beverage E-commerce Report Here:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/food-and-beverage-e-commerce-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-implications-and-growth

The food and beverage e-commerce market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the food and beverage e-commerce market are Amazon Fresh, Peapod, Google Express, Walmart, Pepsi Co, General Mills, Nature Box, Thrive Market, Costco, and Kroger.

The global food and beverages e-commerce market is segmented –

1) By Type: Grocery Delivery And Pickup, Dtc Products, Meal Kits And Fresh Ready-To-Eat Meals, Restaurant Meal Delivery

2) By Delivery Channel: Store Pick-Up, Home Delivery

3) By End Users: Households, Businesses

Read More On The Global Food and Beverage E-commerce Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/food-and-beverage-e-commerce-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-implications-and-growth

The food and beverage e-commerce market report describes and explains the global food and beverage e-commerce market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The food and beverage e-commerce report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global food and beverage e-commerce market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global food and beverage e-commerce market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

The Full Report Includes

Executive Summary Report Structure Food and Beverage E-commerce Market Characteristics Food and Beverage E-commerce Market Product Analysis Food and Beverage E-commerce Market Supply Chain

…..

Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Food and Beverage E-commerce Market Market Background: Machinery Manufacturing Market Recommendations Appendix Copyright And Disclaimer

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Us:

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Check out our Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model