Global Folate Deficiency Anemia Drug Market to Deliver Prominent Growth & Striking Opportunities Scenario Highlighting Major Drivers & Trends 2021-2028

Global Folate Deficiency Anemia Drug Market By Type (Dietary Folate Deficiency Anemia, Drug-Induced Folate Deficiency Anemia, Unspecified Folate Deficiency Anemia and Others), Treatment Type (Medication and Dietary Supplements), Drug Type (Vitamin B12 Injections and Iron Deficiency Replacement Drugs), Route of Administration (Oral, Injectable), End-Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Folate Deficiency Anemia Drug Market

Global folate deficiency anemia drug market is rising gradually with a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Government policies and initiatives to offer a fund to many research institute and pharmaceuticals companies for developing novel therapy and emergence of drugs used in the treatment of Crohn’s disease, celiac disease, certain types of cancer and kidney problem that required dialysis as these can cause folate deficiencies are the key factors for the growth of this market

Key Market Players:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global folate deficiency anemia drug market are GlaxoSmithKline plc, Eli Lilly and Company, Merck KGaA, bluebird bio, Inc, Biocon, GlycoMimetics, Regen BioPharma Inc, Bayer AG, Acceleron Pharma, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Pfizer Inc, Merck & Co., Inc, Novartis AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Akebia Therapeutics, Vifor Pharma Management Ltd, Omeros Corporation, PHARMACOSMOS A/S, Helsinn Healthcare SA, and many others.

Competitive Analysis:

Global folate deficiency anemia drug market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global folate deficiency anemia drug market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Definition: Global Folate Deficiency Anemia Drug Market

Folate deficiency anemia is also knowns as Vitamin B9 deficiency anemia. It occurs when lack of lack of vitamin B12 causes the body to produce insufficient or abnormally large red blood cells which ultimately affects the body to be functional. Folate plays an important in the synthesis of genetic material like DNA, RNA and proteins. This deficiency may defacement cell division and an accumulation of possibly toxic metabolites, e.g. homocysteine. It is also important for re regulating the manufacture of red blood cells. It is most commonly found in pregnant and lactating women.

According to the article published in the National Health Services, it is estimated 1 in every 20 people aged 65 to 74 years old and 1 in every 10 people aged 75 or over are living with both vitamin B12 deficiency and folate deficiency anemia. This growing prevalence of folate deficiency anemia worldwide and vulnerable lactating women population are the key factors for the growth of this market.

Market Drivers

Prevalence of inflammatory bowel disease worldwide acts as a driver for this market

Increase cases of kidney disorders where dialysis is predominant treatment also enhances the market growth

Increase in the rate of research and development initiatives is driving folate deficiency anemia therapeutics market

Strategic alliance between the companies to increase the availability of the products is also driving the market growth

Market Restraints

Inadequate knowledge about folate deficiency anemia in some developing countries acts as a restraint for the market

Scientific and major technical challenges for production of disease specific novel therapies is hampering the market growth

Patent expiry from many companies and introduction of generic drugs of branded version is expected to limit the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Folate Deficiency Anemia Drug Market

By Type

Dietary Folate Deficiency Anemia

Drug-Induced Folate Deficiency Anemia

Unspecified Folate Deficiency Anemia

Others

By Treatment Type

Medication

Dietary Supplements

By Drug Type

Vitamin B12 Injections Hydroxocobalamin Cyanocobalamin

Iron Deficiency Replacement Drugs Ferric Carboxymaltose Iron Sucrose Iron Polymaltose Folic Acid L-Methylfolate



By Route of Administration

Oral

Injectable

By End-Users

Hospitals Homecare Specialty Clinics



Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, Merck KGaA has launched Arcofolin, a monosodium salt of L-5-methyltetrahydrofolic acid for the treatment and prevention from the folate deficiencies. The launch of Arcofolin will give patients a new biologic form of vitamin B9 which is not only easy for the body to metabolize but also enhanced the water solubility and hence improved condition of folate deficiencies

In January 2015, Helsinn Healthcare SA In-licensed exclusive U.S. commercialization rights from PHARMACOSMOS A/S for Monofer, an intravenous iron replacement therapy to be developed for the treatment of iron deficiency anaemia. Under the deal terms, PHARMACOSMOS A/S to receive a payments of up to USD 130.00mm for Monofer and eligible to receive further payments for the manufacture and supply of Monofer to Helsinn Healthcare SA in the United States. These strategic alliances between the companies increase availability of the product for patients suffering from folate deficiency anaemia throughout the United States

