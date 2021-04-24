Global Focused Ion Beam Market – Analysis and Forecast (2018-2024)

The focused ion beam is a technique commonly used in the biological,

semiconductor, and material sciences fields. It is a scientific instrument that looks

like a scanning electron microscope (SEM). In addition, the extensive application in

the field of material science of focused ion beam systems and increased demand for

failure analysis equipment are the key drivers for rising a focused ion beam market.

Based on application, nanofabrication, sample preparation, and others are segmented

in the focused ion beam market. Nanofabrication is expected to see the fastest

growth over the forecast period among these segments. Nanofabrication is

commonly used to make the material lighter, more reactive, and durable. In

addition, the demand for semiconductor nanofabrication ion beams exaggerates the

development of the worldwide focused beam industry.

The market of ion beams is divided into iridium, gallium, gold, and others based on

ion source. Gallium ion source dominated the focused ion beam market in terms of

revenue over the approximate duration of both categories. Gallium has high

consumer brightness, high emission density, and a spread of ion energy. This sector’s

growing acceptance in the manufacturing sector is anticipated to further fuel the

growth of the focused beam industry.

A growing application in material science of focused ion beam systems, an increase

in demand for failure analysis, and the use of focused ion beams in nano

machining constitute the major factors contributing to the growth of the focused ion

beam market worldwide. For specimen preparation, circuit editing, and

microstructural analysis, FIB systems are applied in material science laboratories. In

addition, in the semiconductor and manufacturing industries, based ion beam

systems are used as failure analysis equipment. Defaults have been an invaluable

mechanism for identifying the cause and helping to redirect resources in the best

way and to save onerous costs for a failed experiment.

In addition, a rapid increase in ion resources was observed, expected to improve the

growth of the targeted demand for ion beams to manufacture new materials

worldwide.

The concentration of leading manufacturers and the exponential need for focused

beam systems in the semiconductor industry in this region are geographically the

largest market in North America. In addition, industry participants actively aim to

launch innovative ion beam products. This framework combines current goods more

compactly, effectively, and efficiently. In addition, rising laboratory automation helps

the area generate considerable revenues over the projected period.

Moreover, the growth of the Asia-Pacific ion beam systems in China and Japan in the

prediction era is expected to be the fastest during the forecast period. This is due to

the increasing popularity and increased government efforts and expenses of

conventional biological laboratories. In addition, the growth of the semiconductor

industry and the rising use of advanced technology are key reasons for the growing

demand of the region’s focused beam market.

Key market players focus on boosting the growth of the focused ion beam market

through quality enhancement and technological advancement. Cost-efficiency

production is the main generic strategy embraced by a worldwide focused ion beam

industry. Hitachi High-Technologies Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Evans

Analytical Group, Carl Zeiss AG, Fibics Integrated, Tescan Orsay Holding A.S., Raith

GmbH, JEOL Ltd., Nanosurf AG, and NanoTech zero play prominently within the

focused ion-beam industry.

Latest News Update

It is projected that the focused beam market will rise from 820 million USD in 2019

to 1185 million USD in 2024; from 2019-2024, this will increase by 7.6% at the

CAGR. Key factors driving this market’s growth would include an increase in demand

for failure analysis in the electronics and half manufacturing industry and an increase

in demand for the ion beam process using centered ion beam systems for sample

surface pattern processing.

For the vertical failure analysis, TEM sample preparation, repair, alteration,

nanofabrication and ion microscopy applications, liquid metal ion-based ion beam

systems are used in electronics and semi-conductivity systems. These systems are

used to establish fine patterns and complex structures over the extended areas of

the samples, which otherwise take time.

