Global Focused Ion Beam Market – Analysis and Forecast (2018-2024)
The focused ion beam is a technique commonly used in the biological,
semiconductor, and material sciences fields. It is a scientific instrument that looks
like a scanning electron microscope (SEM). In addition, the extensive application in
the field of material science of focused ion beam systems and increased demand for
failure analysis equipment are the key drivers for rising a focused ion beam market.
Based on application, nanofabrication, sample preparation, and others are segmented
in the focused ion beam market. Nanofabrication is expected to see the fastest
growth over the forecast period among these segments. Nanofabrication is
commonly used to make the material lighter, more reactive, and durable. In
addition, the demand for semiconductor nanofabrication ion beams exaggerates the
development of the worldwide focused beam industry.
The market of ion beams is divided into iridium, gallium, gold, and others based on
ion source. Gallium ion source dominated the focused ion beam market in terms of
revenue over the approximate duration of both categories. Gallium has high
consumer brightness, high emission density, and a spread of ion energy. This sector’s
growing acceptance in the manufacturing sector is anticipated to further fuel the
growth of the focused beam industry.
A growing application in material science of focused ion beam systems, an increase
in demand for failure analysis, and the use of focused ion beams in nano
machining constitute the major factors contributing to the growth of the focused ion
beam market worldwide. For specimen preparation, circuit editing, and
microstructural analysis, FIB systems are applied in material science laboratories. In
addition, in the semiconductor and manufacturing industries, based ion beam
systems are used as failure analysis equipment. Defaults have been an invaluable
mechanism for identifying the cause and helping to redirect resources in the best
way and to save onerous costs for a failed experiment.
In addition, a rapid increase in ion resources was observed, expected to improve the
growth of the targeted demand for ion beams to manufacture new materials
worldwide.
The concentration of leading manufacturers and the exponential need for focused
beam systems in the semiconductor industry in this region are geographically the
largest market in North America. In addition, industry participants actively aim to
launch innovative ion beam products. This framework combines current goods more
compactly, effectively, and efficiently. In addition, rising laboratory automation helps
the area generate considerable revenues over the projected period.
Moreover, the growth of the Asia-Pacific ion beam systems in China and Japan in the
prediction era is expected to be the fastest during the forecast period. This is due to
the increasing popularity and increased government efforts and expenses of
conventional biological laboratories. In addition, the growth of the semiconductor
industry and the rising use of advanced technology are key reasons for the growing
demand of the region’s focused beam market.
Key market players focus on boosting the growth of the focused ion beam market
through quality enhancement and technological advancement. Cost-efficiency
production is the main generic strategy embraced by a worldwide focused ion beam
industry. Hitachi High-Technologies Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Evans
Analytical Group, Carl Zeiss AG, Fibics Integrated, Tescan Orsay Holding A.S., Raith
GmbH, JEOL Ltd., Nanosurf AG, and NanoTech zero play prominently within the
focused ion-beam industry.
Latest News Update
It is projected that the focused beam market will rise from 820 million USD in 2019
to 1185 million USD in 2024; from 2019-2024, this will increase by 7.6% at the
CAGR. Key factors driving this market’s growth would include an increase in demand
for failure analysis in the electronics and half manufacturing industry and an increase
in demand for the ion beam process using centered ion beam systems for sample
surface pattern processing.
For the vertical failure analysis, TEM sample preparation, repair, alteration,
nanofabrication and ion microscopy applications, liquid metal ion-based ion beam
systems are used in electronics and semi-conductivity systems. These systems are
used to establish fine patterns and complex structures over the extended areas of
the samples, which otherwise take time.
