global flying cars market is expected to grow at a CAGR during forecast period

During 2021-2040 (forecast period), the global flying cars market is expected to experience rapid growth., The growing urban population, the rise in disposable income and the emphasis on flying vehicles for transport purposes are expected to drive market growth in the region. In addition, due to the large workforce and existing industries in the region, China dominates the market for flying cars. Other factors that enable market growth include changing lifestyles, growing urban development, increasing competition between service providers for flying cars and solutions, increasing concern about driver & vehicle safety, increasing support from different countries’ governments, increasing urban population, and increasing demand for environmentally-friendly vehicles.

Growth Drivers

Rising Traffic Congestion

The most common ground transport systems, i.e. road/train transport, are affected by track and road constraints, resulting in poor flexibility and congestion, especially in urban areas. Because of its low transport costs, waterborne transport, like maritime and river transport, is primarily used predominantly for long-distance freight transport but is not suitable for most urban environments. HAS (High Altitude Spaces) transportation systems, i.e. air transport, are often commonly reserved for the delivery of long-distance human/goods, but at a substantially higher cost, and thus therefore impractical for urban applications. Therefore, for urban scenarios, only underground, ground level, and near-ground space (NGS) transport solutions are suitable.

Increasing Investments by Flying Car Companies

Flying cars are called vehicles that are supposed to travel both in land and air mode, so that it is possible to switch between air and ground modes. In an urban setting, the possible advantages of using flying cars have caught the attention of scientists, engineers and businesses, including, for example, Uber, which plans to launch air taxi services in the near future. Toyota is investing $400 million in Joby Aviation in order to develop fast, quiet and affordable air transportation service.. At the same time, a rising number of research initiatives are exploring the various facets of this modern form of urban mobility, such as the NASA Urban Air Mobility Grand Challenge Program or the recent EC call on sustainable air mobility.

Get Sample Copy of the Report @https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/global-flying-cars-market/report-sample

Advanced Technology Adaption

Due to advanced technology adoption, people are rapidly changing their lifestyle towards innovative technologies. People in developed economies such as Europe, North America are spending more on advanced technologies. Nowadays, people want to travel long distances in a shorter time. By incorporating flying cars, flexible and fast door to door transportation is obtained in a shorter span when compared to the on-ground transportation system. Flying cars require less ground supporting infrastructures as most operating behaviors occur in the near-ground air space and the vertical take-off & landing (VTOL) mode has been considered and adopted as the main and common flying car mode. Flying cars encourage the environmental-friendly transport as power cells are fitted with flying cars and potentially zero discharge can be achieved.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the flying cars market are AeroMobil, Boeing, Cartivator, EHANG, TERRAFUGIA, Joby Aviation, Lilium, Uber Technologies, Volcopter GmbH, A3 by Airbus, Moller International, PAL-V International B.V., Samson Motorworks, and Urban Aeronautics. For Instance, electric flying car startup Archer teams up with Fiat Chrysler to assist it to lower the purchasing cost and enhance the launch of an electric flying car, or vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft which is expected to carry the passengers at speed of up to 150mph for 60 miles at minimal noise.

Recent Developments

In December 2020, Joby Aviation reported that, as part of a broader transaction involving the acquisition of Uber Elevate by Joby and an expanded relationship between the two parent companies, Uber Technologies, Inc has agreed to invest a further $75 million in Joby.

In January 2021, a framework agreement to develop a network of at least ten vertiports was signed between Ferrovial, the world’s leading infrastructure provider, and Lilium, an aviation company developing all-electric, vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) jet aircraft and services.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Years Considered Historical data – 2020 Estimated Year – 2021 Forecast – 2022 – 2040 Facts Covered Revenue in USD million Market Coverage U.S, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, Mexico, Japan, South Korea, China, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Turkey Segmentation By Product By Capacity By Application By Region (including country analysis) Key Players AeroMobil, Boeing, Cartivator, EHANG, TERRAFUGIA, Joby Aviation, Lilium, Uber Technologies, Volcopter GmbH, A3 by Airbus, Moller International, PAL-V International B.V., Samson Motorworks, and Urban Aeronautics

By Product

Flying Cars

Passenger Drones

By Capacity

2-person seater

3 & 4- person seater

5 person seater

By Application

Military

Commercial/ civil

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Enquire Here for, Report Enquiry, Discount and Customization: https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/global-flying-cars-market/enquire-before-purchase

About Us:

Blueweave Consulting offers a one-stop solution for your market intelligence needs for any service or product. You get well-researched comprehensive reports based on qualitative and quantitative data to put your business plan into action. Your well-informed and timely decisions using our reports avert situations of excessive risks and help you grow your business with optimum risk-return trade-off.

Contact Us: