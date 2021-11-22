Global Flying Cars Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

It’s that time of the year! Get your discounted market research reports at TBRC today.

The global flying cars market is expected to grow from $34.41 million in 2020 to $52.20 million in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 51.7%. The growth in the flying cars market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The flying cars market is expected to reach $330.94 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 58.7%.

The flying cars market consists of sales of flying cars by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that is a type of vehicle that can function as both a personal road vehicle and an aircraft. Flying cars also known as hover cars, usually use rotors instead of wings and are smaller than a commercial aircraft, and have lower emissions.

The flying cars market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the flying cars market are AeroMobil, Boeing, Joby Aviation, Airbus, Cartivator, Volocopter GmbH, Terrafugia, PAL-V International, Lilium GmbH, Urban Aeronautics, Moller International, Kitty Hawk Corporation, Workhorse Group, Opener, and Jaunt Air Mobility.

The global flying cars market is segmented –

1) By Product: Manned Flying Cars, Unmanned Flying Cars

2) By Capacity: 2-Person Sitter, 3 And 4-Person Sitter, 5-Person Sitter

3) By Application: Military, Commercial Or Civil

The flying cars market report describes and explains the global flying cars market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The flying cars report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global flying cars market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global flying cars market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

The Full Report Includes

Executive Summary Report Structure Flying Cars Market Characteristics Flying Cars Market Product Analysis Flying Cars Market Supply Chain

…..

Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Flying Cars Market Market Background: Machinery Manufacturing Market Recommendations Appendix Copyright And Disclaimer

