Global Fluoroscopy Equipment Market || keyplayers Agfa-Gevaert Group, Carestream Health Inc., Hologic Inc., Ziehm Imaging GmbH, Orthoscan Inc.

Growth in the fluoroscopy equipment market is attributed to factors such as advantages of FPDs over image intensifiers, the use of fluoroscopy in pain management, reimbursement cuts for analog radiography systems, rising geriatric population, and the growing prevalence of chronic diseases.

The global fluoroscopy equipment market accounted for US$ 5.2 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.8%.

The report “Global Fluoroscopy Equipment Market, By Product (Fixed C-Arms, Fluoroscopy Systems, and Mobile C-Arms), By Application (Orthopaedic, Cardiology, Urology & Nephrology, and Gastroenterology), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029”.

Key Highlights:

In February 2019, Royal Philips launched Philips Zenition, its new mobile C-arm imaging platform.

In July 2019, the West Virginia University (WVU) Heart and Vascular Institute acquired the Alphenix 4D CT from Canon Medical Systems USA Inc.

Analyst View:

Increasing investment in research and development of biologics

The growing number of interventional radiology procedures which demands real-time imaging is driving the fluoroscopy market. Advantages of flat panel detector over image intensifiers, increasing number of orthopedic surgeries and angiography, as a consequence of sport injuries and growing geriatric population, rising popularity of multipurpose imaging systems, use of fluoroscopy in pain management, reimbursement cuts for analog radiography systems, increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures, and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases are likely to boost growth of the global fluoroscopy equipment market over the forecast period. The rapid adoption of hand-held fluoroscopes due to its efficient facilities is creating a lucrative opportunity for the manufacturers. The introduction of fluoroscopes in the field of sports medicine is also expected to boost the market over the coming years.

Growing fluoroscopy equipment industry

The major factors driving the growth of the fluoroscopy equipment are the advantages of FPDs over image intensifiers, the use of fluoroscopy in pain management, reimbursement cuts for analog radiography systems, rising geriatric population, growing prevalence of chronic diseases, and awareness programs, conferences, and funding activities.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Fluoroscopy Equipment Market”, By Product (Fixed C-Arms, Fluoroscopy Systems, and Mobile C-Arms), By Application (Orthopaedic, Cardiology, Urology & Nephrology, and Gastroenterology), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global fluoroscopy equipment market accounted for US$ 5.2 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.8%. The market report has been segmented on the basis of product, application, and region.

Depending upon product, the fluoroscopy systems are expected to dominate the market. Fluoroscopy systems are used in various procedures such as angiography and image-guided biopsy. In addition, increasing usage of fluoroscopes in areas such as non-destructive testing of medical devices is stimulating the market. They also provide better clarity and image stability.

Depending upon application the target market is segmented into Orthopaedic, Cardiology, Urology & Nephrology, and Gastroenterology . Cardiology segment shows the Growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases which led to a demand for highly efficient diagnostic imaging tools. Rising demand for the equipment to its compatible energy projects has further boosted the presence of the market.

Cardiology segment shows the Growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases which led to a demand for highly efficient diagnostic imaging tools. Rising demand for the equipment to its compatible energy projects has further boosted the presence of the market. By region, North America is the global leader of the market. The imposition of stringent regulations alongside favorable reimbursement policy remains the key factors driving the market in the region. The growing number of government initiatives aimed at promoting efficient treatment is positively influencing the market in a country like the U.S.

To know the upcoming trends and insights prevalent in this market, click the link below:

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Global-Fluoroscopy-Equipment-Market-4583

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global pharmaceutical membrane filtration technologies market includes GE Healthcare, Siemens Health, Shimadzu Corporation, Hitachi Medical Systems, Philips Group, Agfa-Gevaert Group, Carestream Health Inc., Hologic Inc., Ziehm Imaging GmbH, Orthoscan Inc.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

About Prophecy Market Insights

Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.

Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:

Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning

Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.

Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.

Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.

Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.

Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period

Key Topics Covered

Introduction

Study Deliverables

Study Assumptions

Scope of the Study

Research Methodology Executive Summary

Opportunity Map Analysis

Market at Glance

Market Share (%) and BPS Analysis, by Region

Competitive Landscape

Heat Map Analysis

Market Presence and Specificity Analysis

Investment Analysis Competitive Analysis

To know more

Contact Us:

Sales

Prophecy Market Insights

Email- sales@prophecymarketinsights.com