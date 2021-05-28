Global Fluidized Bed Dryer Market Boosting by 2021-2028 with Metso Corporation, Carrier Vibrating Equipment, Andritz AG, Changzhou Fanqun Drying Equipment Co. Ltd., Ventilex

Dryers are an indispensable part of the process companies as the efficiency of the drying process has a noteworthy impact on the product quality and process efficiency. Fluidized bed dryers possess huge drying efficiency, are capable of handling an extensive range of materials, and are energy efficient. Attributing to this favorable classification they are mostly preferred in process companies.

Significant growth of companies, like food, pharmaceutical, and fertilizer, where fluidized bed dryers play a crucial role in the manufacturing process, is driving the global market. Government regulations and standard norms in food & pharmaceutical companies over the manufacturing of products under controlled environments are responsible for an increase in the demand for energy-efficient equipment, which subsequently is dominating to an increase in the demand for fluidized bed dryers.

The increase in production potential and new upcoming projects in food & pharmaceutical companies in developing nations, like China are responsible for an increase in the demand for fluidized bed dryers. Apart from this, the huge cost of fluidized bed dryers is a major restrain for the growth of the Fluidized Bed Dryers Market.

Key Players: Metso Corporation, Andritz AG, Carrier Vibrating Equipment, Inc., Changzhou Yibu Drying Equipment Co., Ltd., Changzhou Fanqun Drying Equipment Co. Ltd., Ventilex Inc. and Yamato Sanko Mfg. Co. Ltd.

The Global Fluidized Bed Dryer Market is led by the Asia-Pacific region, especially China, and Japan, owing to the increasing concentrates on high-quality processed food and the growing food processing potential in the region. Also, significant growth in the utilized fertilizers, where fluidized bed dryers are prominently used, is anticipated to fuel the demand in the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period.

Further, an increase in the number of chemical manufacturing plants in the Asia-pacific region is predicted to surge the demand for fluidized bed dryers during the forecast period.

In North America, increasing the acquisition of fluidized bed dryers in food processing plants and fertilizer companies will aid boost demand over the forecast period. North America and Europe, are slated to show noteworthy growth in the Global Fluidized Bed Dryer Market.

High food processing potential and rising demand for energy-efficient equipment are anticipated to spur demand for fluidized bed dryers in these regions over the forecast period. On the other hand, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa regions are anticipated to register slow growth in the Fluidized Bed Dryer Market throughout the forecast period.

By Type:-

Vibrated Fluid Bed

Fluid -Bed Granulation

Spouted Bed Dryer

Mechanically Agitated Fluid -Bed Dryer

Centrifugal Fluid-Bed Dryer

Fluidized Spray Dryer

By Mode of Operation:-

Batch

Continuous

By Application:-

Food

Fertilizer

Chemical

Construction Material

Paper & Pulp

Pharmaceutical

Based on Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

