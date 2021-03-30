From USD 922.5 million in 2019, the global flu treatment market is predicted to grow to USD 1,325.0 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period (2020–2025). An excessive innovation undertaken by the key manufacturers of drug is the key trends observed in the growth of global flu treatment market. Rapid innovations and research assignments are being massively undertaken in order to combat COVID-19 situation globally. This innovation is out most important in the situation where coronavirus is at peak globally and is further expected to prevail for which vital treatments is to be implemented as soon as possible as human life is endangered in the present scenario. As a result, to this innovation in drugs global flu treatment market is expected to witness positive growth.

On the basis of distribution channel, the global flu treatment market is classified into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and others. Amongst these segments, hospital pharmacy is expected to witness highest CAGR during the forecast period as the large numbers of patients across the globe are suffering from COVID-19 crisis that is further accentuating the global flu treatment market.

Geographically, Europe was the largest flu treatment market in 2019. This is owing to the massive oubreak of COVID-19 in the region. According to a report published by European Union, approximately 1,563,857 cases of COVID-19 has been discovered in Europe till first week of April and total deaths registered in the region were 95,044. As a result to this the demand for developing vaccines is out most important in order to reduce the death counts and those affected by the virus.

The Asia-Pacific flu treatment market is projected to witness fastest growth in the global flu treatment market during the forecast period, owing to the outbreak of COVID-19 in countries such as India that has recently exploded in the country, and also in China where the origin of COVID-19 patients occurred.

Some of the key players operating in the global flu treatment market are GlaxoSmithKline plc, AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Novartis AG, NATCO Pharma Limited, Merck & Co., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Inc., Bayer AG, Mylan N.V., Pfizer Inc., and Sanofi.

