Global Flow Cytometry Market Trend and Opportunities, PESTEL Analysis, CAGR and Value Chain Study to 2027||Apogee Flow Systems Ltd., Stratedigm, Inc., Sony Biotechnology Inc., BD., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Some of the major players operating in this market are Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Miltenyi Biotec Sysmex Partec GmbH, BIOMÉRIEUX, Mechatronics,, Apogee Flow Systems Ltd., Stratedigm, Inc., Sony Biotechnology Inc., BD., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, ACEA BIO, Agilent Technologies , Luminex Corporation. , Enzo Life Sciences, Inc., Beckman Coulter, Inc., Takara Bio Inc. among others.

Segmentation: Global Flow Cytometry Market

By Technology

(cell-based flow cytometry, bead-based flow cytometry),

Products

(Reagents And Consumables, Flow Cytometry Instruments, Accessories, Services),

Application

(Research Applications, Clinical Application, Industrial Applications),

End User

(Academic & Research Institutes Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Hospitals, Clinical Testing Laboratories, Blood Bank, Others),

Geography

(North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa)

Flow Cytometry Market Country Level Analysis

Flow cytometry market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, technology, products, application and end user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the flow cytometry market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the flow cytometry market due to presence of supportive government reforms for the development of advanced technologies for molecular diagnostics, presence of a large number of clinical research labs and major pharmaceuticals in the U.S., while Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 due to supportive government funding for the biotech industry development and presence of untapped opportunities, constantly improving healthcare infrastructure, rapid economic development, and rising patient awareness levels.

Table of Contents

Introduction

1.Market Segmentation

2.Market Overview

3.Executive Summary

4.Premium Insights

5.Global, By Component

6.Product Type

7.Delivery

8.Industry Type

9.Geography

