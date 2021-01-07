Global Flow Cytometry Market Industry Outlook – Latest Development and Trends 2027||Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, ACEA BIO, Agilent Technologies , Luminex Corporation. , Enzo Life Sciences

Flow cytometry market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 7.51 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.56% in the above-mentioned forecast period.

Some of the major players operating in this market are Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Miltenyi Biotec Sysmex Partec GmbH, BIOMÉRIEUX, Mechatronics,, Apogee Flow Systems Ltd., Stratedigm, Inc., Sony Biotechnology Inc., BD., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, ACEA BIO, Agilent Technologies , Luminex Corporation. , Enzo Life Sciences, Inc., Beckman Coulter, Inc., Takara Bio Inc. among others.

Segmentation: Global Flow Cytometry Market

By Technology

(cell-based flow cytometry, bead-based flow cytometry),

Products

(Reagents And Consumables, Flow Cytometry Instruments, Accessories, Services),

Application

(Research Applications, Clinical Application, Industrial Applications),

End User

(Academic & Research Institutes Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Hospitals, Clinical Testing Laboratories, Blood Bank, Others),

Geography

(North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa)

Flow Cytometry Market Scenario

According to Data Bridge Market Research the flow cytometry market in developing regions is witnessing a growth in terms of its adoption rate, due to increasing demand from research and academia, rising cases of HIV/AIDS and cancer, increasing integration of AI platform in flow cytometry workflows and rising public-private initiatives in the field of immunology and immuno-oncology research.

Now the question is which are the regions that flow cytometry market players should target? Data Bridge Market Research has forecast market leaders to target Europe developing regions to help them in attaining better volume of revenue generation.

Flow cytometry market is becoming more competitive every year with cell-based flow cytometry currently being the largest market technology for the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. Data Bridge Market Research’s new report highlights the major growth factors and opportunities in the flow cytometry market.

North America dominates the flow cytometry market due to presence of supportive government reforms for the development of advanced technologies for molecular diagnostics, presence of a large number of clinical research labs and major pharmaceuticals in the U.S., while Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 due to supportive government funding for the biotech industry development and presence of untapped opportunities, constantly improving healthcare infrastructure, rapid economic development, and rising patient awareness levels.

Flow Cytometry Market Country Level Analysis

Flow cytometry market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, technology, products, application and end user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the flow cytometry market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodologies

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Compliance in flow cytometry Market

8 flow cytometry Market, By Service

9 flow cytometry Market, By Deployment Type

10 flow cytometry Market, By Organization Size

11 flow cytometry Market Analyses, By Vertical

12 Geographic Analyses

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

13 Competitive Landscapes

14 Detailed Company Profiles

15 Related Reports

Conclusion:

