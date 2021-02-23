Global Flow Cytometry Market Analysis By Trends, Size, Share, Company Overview, Key Drivers Growth And Forecast By 2027

Flow cytometry market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 7.51 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.56% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The growing public-private initiatives in the field of immunology and immuno-oncology research will help in driving the growth of the flow cytometry market.

This flow cytometry market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographical expansions, technological innovations in the market.

.Competitive Analysis:

Some of the major players operating in this market are Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Miltenyi Biotec Sysmex Partec GmbH, BIOMÉRIEUX, Mechatronics,, Apogee Flow Systems Ltd., Stratedigm, Inc., Sony Biotechnology Inc., BD., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, ACEA BIO, Agilent Technologies , Luminex Corporation. , Enzo Life Sciences, Inc., Beckman Coulter, Inc., Takara Bio Inc. among others.

Global Flow Cytometry Market Scope and Market Size

Flow cytometry market is segmented on the basis of technology, products, application and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on technology segment, the flow cytometry market is segmented into cell-based flow cytometry and bead-based flow cytometry.

On the basis of products, the market is segmented into categorized into reagents and consumables, flow cytometry instruments, accessories and services. The segment reagents and consumables are further sub-segmented into antibodies, dyes, beads and others. The segment flow cytometry instruments are further sub-segmented into cell analyzers and cell sorters. The segment services are further sub-segmented into filters, laser devices, detectors and others.

Based on application, the flow cytometry market is segmented into research applications, clinical application and industrial applications. Research applications market is further sub-segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology, immunology, apoptosis, cell sorting/ screening, cell cycle analysis, cell transfection/viability, cell counting and others. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology are further segmented into drug discovery, stem cell research and in vitro toxicity testing. The clinical application are further sub-segmented into cancer, hematology, immunodeficiency diseases, organ transplantation, and others.

Flow cytometry market has also been segmented based on the end user into academic & research institutes, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, hospitals, clinical testing laboratories, blood bank and others.

North America dominates the flow cytometry market due to presence of supportive government reforms for the development of advanced technologies for molecular diagnostics, presence of a large number of clinical research labs and major pharmaceuticals in the U.S., while Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 due to supportive government funding for the biotech industry development and presence of untapped opportunities, constantly improving healthcare infrastructure, rapid economic development, and rising patient awareness levels.

