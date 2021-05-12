Global Flexible, Printed and Thin Film Batteries Market Research Report Including Top Companies, Segmentations, Applications & Future Landscape
Global Flexible, Printed and Thin Film Batteries Market
The printed, and thin film batteries are low-profile, flexible batteries with a small footprint which designed for a wide variety of products ranging from consumer electronics, cosmetics, industrial-to defense, and medical. These are economical, and eco-friendly as compared to conventional lithium batteries.
The rise in demand for flexible batteries for use in wearable devices such as smart cloths, fitness bands, and smart watch is expected to boost the global flexible, printed and thin film batteries market growth. Furthermore, growing integration of printed battery solution in smart textiles will significantly drive the growth of global flexible, printed and thin film batteries market during this forecast timeline. Also, the increase in adoption of flexible, printed and thin film battery solutions in the healthcare industry will positively influence the market growth. Flexible, printed and thin film batteries gaining popularity from the past few years, due to the increase in trend of miniaturization of products along with the growth in demand for smart electronic products are some driving factors propelling the growth of the flexible, printed and thin film batteries market.
The low energy density and cost competitiveness in the battery ecosystem is the major restraint which expected to hamper the global flexible, printed and thin film batteries market growth over the forecast period.
Market Key Players
Various key players are discussed in this report such as Cymbet Corporation, Blue Spark Technologies, Brightvolt, Inc., Excellatron Solid State, Inc., Imprint Energy Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Prologium, Samsung SDI, STMicroelectronics, etc.
Market Taxonomy
By Battery Type
- Rechargeable
- Disposable
By Application
- Medical
- Wearable
- Consumer Electronics
- Smart Cards
- Others
By Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
