Global Flexible Plastic Packaging Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview The Business Research Company’s ‘Flexible Plastic Packaging Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change’ is the most comprehensive report available on this market. It covers 60 geographies and thus helps gain a truly global perspective of the market. The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography as well as the size of the market by region and by country. It also compares the market’s historic and forecast growth while highlighting important trends and strategies that template market players can adopt.

The global flexible plastic packaging market is expected to grow from $143.79 billion in 2020 to $151.92 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%.The growth is due to the increasing e-commerce industry in emerging economies and the increasing demand from food and beverage industry. The flexible plastic packaging market is expected to reach $182.04 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 4.6%.



The flexible plastic packaging market consists of sales of flexible packaging by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture flexible plastic packaging. Flexible packaging is economical and convenient way to package, preserve, and distribute food items, pharmaceuticals, cosmetic & personal care items, consumer storage and other consumables. Flexible plastic packaging involves various types of plastic material used for packaging different products such as snacks, beverages, vegetables, and others. Plastic materials used in flexible plastic packaging include polyethylene, polypropylene, polystyrene, and polyvinyl chloride among others.



The flexible plastic packaging market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the flexible plastic packaging market are Constantia Flexibles, Amcor Limited, Berry Global Inc, Clondalkin Group Holdings BV, ProAmpac, Coveris, Bemis Company Inc, Bischof + Klein Se & Co Kg, Aluflexpack Ag, Cosmo Films Limited, C-P Flexible Packaging, Novolex – Carlyle Group, Swiss Pac, and Ultimate Packaging.

The global flexible plastic packaging market is segmented –

1) By Type: Stand-Up Pouches, Flat Pouches, Rollstock, Gusseted Bags, Wicketed Bags, Wraps, Others

2) By Technology: Flexography, Rotogravure, Digital Printing, Others

3) By Application: Food, Beverage, Pharms & Health Care, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Others

The flexible plastic packaging market report describes and explains the global flexible plastic packaging market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The flexible plastic packaging report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global flexible plastic packaging market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global flexible plastic packaging market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

