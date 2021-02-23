Global Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Market is expected to reach US$ 2,377.28 million by 2027, growing at an estimated CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period due to rising Inclination towards Multilayer Film-based Products

Given its lightweight properties, the crucial growth factor in the global flexible plastic packaging market is its versatility, durability, and nature is increasingly replacing packaging made of plastic and non-plastic materials like glass and metal. Rigid packaging coated formats are susceptible to breakage and corrosion. Flexible plastic packaging coating market is witnessing a notable growth as the technology is increasingly replacing rigid packaging made of non-plastic materials such as glass and metal thanks to its flexibility, durability and lightweight nature. Because of this, usage of multilayer packaged products has increased rapidly across varied industries as well. The move from single layered films to multilayer films comes with different benefits. Such benefits include increased shelf life without compromising the aroma and quality of the product along with decreased risk of contamination. Multilayer packaging ensures reliably, high-quality and fresh food products. It preserves the items and keeps them hygienic, thereby, increasing food shelf-life. This is particularly important considering global food supply as one third of all food produced worldwide is wasted before it approaches the plates of consumers. Intelligent multilayer packaging systems can play a role in reducing this unnecessary waste. Multilayer packaging is sustainable as it does not need much material and can also be made from recycled materials.

High-tech film packaging solutions of today consist of multiple materials and structures with different properties Multilayer packaging consists of up to 11 different, ultra-thin layers which make it much lighter and thinner than comparable packaging. This also leads to a substantial reduction of CO2 emissions during shipping, in addition to reducing the amount of raw materials used. Multilayer packaging, on the whole, is clearly more resource-efficient than its alternative. E-commerce companies are using a wide range of material alternatives to exploit lightweight packaging, delivering more merchandise with less weight and shielding goods from oxygen and moisture exposure. All these factors are collectively contributing to the growth of flexible plastic packaging coating market. Global Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Market was valued at US$ 1,428.23 million in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 2,377.28 million by 2027, growing at an estimated CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of flexible plastic packaging coating market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

In terms of revenue, Global Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Market is expected to reach US$ 2,377.28 million by 2027, as there is rising Inclination towards Multilayer Film-based Products.

The Global Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Market is expected to expand steadily over the forecast period, owing to innovation in packaging material for flexible packaging formats such as pouches, bags, sachets, etc.

Rising demand of flexible packaging in the food and beverage industry is one of the major factors that will fuel the market in coming years.

Some of the players operating in the global flexible plastic packaging coating market are Akzo Nobel N.V., Allnex Netherlands B.V. ,Altana AG, American Packaging Corporation,BASF SE ,Bostik SA ,Glenroy, Inc.,Jamestown Coating Technologies ,Kansai Paint Co.,Ltd. DSM Coating Resins B.V. ,Michelman, Inc. ,Paramelt B.V. Plasmatreat,PPG Industries, Inc. ,Schmid Rhyner AG ,Sierra Coating Technologies LLC ,Wcker Chemie AG. amongst others.

Global Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Market :

By Substrate Type

Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Polyethylene Terephthalate

Polyamide

Poly Vinyl Chloride

Others

By Coating Type

Epoxies Coating

Acrylics Coating

Urethane and Polyurethane Coatings

Plasma Coating

Polyester Coating

Others

By End-user Type

Food and Beverage Packaging

Pharmaceutical Packaging

Cosmetics and Personal Care Packaging

Chemical Packaging

Consumer Durables and Electronics Goods (CDEG) Packaging

Others

By Geography

North America S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Norway Sweden Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxemburg Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India New Zealand Australia South Korea Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Egypt Kuwait South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



