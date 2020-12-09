Global Flexible Display Market 2020 Industry Outlook, Comprehensive Insights, Growth and Forecast 2027

Flexible Display market analysis report is an analytical assessment of the prime challenges that will arrive in the market in terms of sales, export/import, or revenue. The market drivers analyzed in this report are consumer demand, government policy and demand which makes consumer to buy product thereby leads to market growth and development. This business report makes knowledgeable about the market and competitive landscape which supports with enhanced decision making, better manage marketing of goods and decide market goals for better profitability. All inclusive Flexible Display report is a promising, excellent, pioneering, client-centric, and trustworthy market research report which delights client’s business needs.

Inclusive Insight: Global Flexible Display Market

Global flexible display market is to register a healthy CAGR of 35.1% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Flexible display is thin, unbreakable and flexible in nature. These displays do not have any limitations such as size and weight which enables them to fold or bend without any alteration. This technology uses active-matrix display such as thin film transistor built on plastic substrate

The well-established Key players in the market are:

LG Display Co.,Ltd;

BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd.,

Japan Display Inc.,

Koninklijke Philips N.V.,

SAMSUNG,

Apple Inc.,

Corning Incorporated,

Global Flexible Display Market By Type (OLED, LCD, LED, EPD), Substrate Material (Glass, Plastic, Other Substrate Materials), Application (Smartphones and Tablets, Smart Wearables, Televisions and Digital Signage Systems, Personal Computers and Laptops, Monitors, Vehicle and Public Transport, Smart Home Appliances), Form Factor (Curved Display, Bendable and Foldable Display, Rollable Display), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

What are the major market growth drivers?

Increasing demand for OLED-based devices in various industries is driving the growth of the market

Various advantages of flexible display is driving the market growth

Advancement in technology that provides attractive, energy efficient and high specification flexible display is boosting the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, Samsung patents flexible display to take wearable gaming to the next level.The device can be worn on the wrist in a multiple ways and the device consist of two displays. It will have the usual apps like calendar, emails, app store, music player and camera with quite flexible display that can create an eight shaped loop. This patents will help the company to enhance its product portfolio in the market

In July 2019, LG launched the world’s first rollable OLED TV R which consists of flexible screen technology that allows the screen to roll up and roll back out. This launch will provide advanced digital entertainment device which takes minimum space and three different viewing options such as full view, view, and zero view.

However, high cost of Flexible Display products is one of the key factors which are expected to limit the growth of global Flexible Display market over the forecast period.

the global Flexible Display market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies

