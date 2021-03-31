Global Fleet Telematics Market Forecast to 2027 -Ctrack, Fleetmatics IRL Ltd, FMC Fleet Trak, Harman International, L A Consultants, Liebherr Group, Omnitracs LLC

The growing demand for security and surveillance for commercial vehicles is exponential boosting the automotive fleet telematics market. The boost in the development of eCall system, which is projected to use telematics for sending immediate aid in case of accidents or any other emergency on the road, is further supporting the growth of the market.

The mounting the regulations for vehicles to install specific systems on commercial vehicles is driving the growth of the Fleet telematics market. However, the budget constraints may restrain the growth of the Fleet telematics market. Furthermore, due to stringent regulation to install telematics in all major developed and developing countries globally is anticipated to create market opportunities for the Fleet telematics market during the forecast period.

The report also includes the profiles of key Fleet telematics market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies.

Ctrack

Fleetmatics IRL Ltd

FMC Fleet Trak

Harman International

L A Consultants

Liebherr Group

Omnitracs LLC

Sprint Corporation

Trimble Navigation Ltd

Verizon Communications Inc.

Global Fleet Telematics Market: Applications and Types

COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By System (Hand-Held, Wireless, Real Time); Type (Active, Passive) and Geography

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Fleet telematics market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Fleet telematics market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Fleet telematics market with detailed market segmentation by system, type, and geography. The global Fleet telematics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Fleet telematics market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Fleet telematics market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global Fleet telematics market is segmented on the basis of system and type. Based on system the market is fragmented into hand-held, wireless, and real time. Similarly, based on type the market is segmented active and passive.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Fleet telematics market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Fleet telematics market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Fleet telematics market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Fleet telematics market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the Fleet telematics market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from Fleet telematics market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Fleet telematics market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Fleet telematics market.

