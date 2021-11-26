Global Flavoring Syrup And Concentrate Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

It’s that time of the year! Get your discounted market research reports at TBRC today.

The global flavoring syrup and concentrate market is expected to grow from $47.82 billion in 2020 to $50.15 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $63.92 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/flavoring-syrup-and-concentrate-global-market-report

The flavoring syrup and concentrate market consists of sales of flavoring syrup and concentrate by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce flavoring syrup drink concentrates and related products for soda fountain use or for the produce of soft drinks. The companies in the flavoring syrup and concentrate industry process raw materials into flavoring syrup and concentrate, package and distribute them through various distribution channels to both individual customers, soft drink producers and commercial establishments. The flavoring syrup and concentrate market is segmented into syrups; molasses; sweet spreads; jam, jellies, preservatives and savory spreads.

The flavoring syrup and concentrate market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the flavoring syrup and concentrate market are Monin; Sensient Technologies; The Hershey Company; Tate & Lyle; Kerry Group.

The global flavoring syrup and concentrate market is segmented –

1) By Type: Syrups, Molasses, Sweet Spreads, Jam, Jellies, Preservatives, Savory Spreads

2) By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, E-Commerce, Others

3) By Application: Beverages, Dairy & Frozen Desserts, Confectionery, Bakery

4) By Flavors: Fruit, Chocolate, Vanilla, Coffee, Herbs & Seasonings, Others

The flavoring syrup and concentrate market report describes and explains the global flavoring syrup and concentrate market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The flavoring syrup and concentrate report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global flavoring syrup and concentrate market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global flavoring syrup and concentrate market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

