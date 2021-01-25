Global Flavonoid Market || keyplayers Organic Herb Inc., Phytocompounds, and Indena S.p.A.

The report “Global Flavonoid Market, By Type (Anthocyanins, Flavones, Anthoxanthins, Flavanones, Isoflavones and Chalcones), By Application (Pharmaceutical, Food and Beverages, Nutraceuticals and Animal Feed), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″. Global Flavonoid market is projected to grow from US $980.71 Million in 2019 to US$ XX Million by 2029. Flavonoids have various promising biochemical and antioxidant properties associated with various diseases such as cancer, Alzheimer’s disease (AD), atherosclerosis, etc. this led to growth in the target market. Also, there are varied applications of flavonoids in various sector such as nutraceuticals sector and food & beverage sector which create demand for the target market. However Availability of substitute which may hamper the growth of flavonoids market. Moreover mounting demand for convenience food products such as frozen, dried and canned food has given rise to high use of flavonoids.

Key Highlights:

In February 2017 Clarion Brands launched Lipo-Flavonoid products for sleep and tinnitus. These products include the Sonorest Sleep Tones sound machine, Lipo-Flavonoid Night and The Lipo-Flavonoid Day/Night Kit.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global Flavonoid market accounted for US$ XX Million in 2019 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of XX% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis, type, application, and by a region.

By type, the global flavonoid market is classified into anthocyanins, flavones, anthoxanthins, flavanones, isoflavones and chalcones.

By Application, the global flavonoid market is classified into pharmaceutical, food and beverages, nutraceuticals and animal feed.

By region North America is accounted to dominate the market, this is an attribute to growing health awareness in the region with rising prevalence of diet-related chronic ailments including cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, overweight, and obesity are highly this boost market growth in the region. The Asia Pacific is projected to grow significantly owing to changing consumer lifestyles, with rising disposable incomes of consumers especially in an emerging country in the region which led to creating demand for the target market.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Flavonoid Market by Type (Anthocyanins, Flavones, Anthoxanthins, Flavanones, Isoflavones and Chalcones), By Application (Pharmaceutical, Food and Beverages, Nutraceuticals and Animal Feed), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – forecast till 2029

Request free sample:-https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/4036

The key players operating the global Flavonoid market includes Cayman Chemical Company, Quercegen Pharmaceuticals, Foodchem International Corporation, INDOFINE Chemical Company, Inc., Extrasynthese, Toroma organics Ltd, Pharmachem Laboratories Inc., Organic Herb Inc., Phytocompounds, and Indena S.p.A.

About Prophecy Market Insights

Prophecy Market Insights is a specialized market research, analytics, marketing and business strategy, and solutions company that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. Also, we help our client to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.

Contact Us:

Sales

Prophecy Market Insights

Email- sales@prophecymarketinsights.com